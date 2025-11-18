Michael Badgley and Matt Prater Highlight Week 12 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
Hello and welcome to the fantasy football sits for Week 12. By Sunday, we will be into Thanksgiving Week already. It is hard to believe but Christmas will almost feel around the corner at this rate. Now, which kickers do we sit this week?
Last week, Wil Lutz dropped us like a bad habit but Chase McLaughlin did not reach double digits. Then there was Matt Gay who is now unemployed after missing a couple kicks in Madrid. For those wondering about that MetLife Stadium game, the two kickers combined to miss three extra points.
So, which kickers are we looking to bench this week? Let us dig a little deeper. Unfortunately, we will always be the first admit when it does not go quite right. That is how life goes sometimes.
Michael Badgley - Indianapolis Colts
This has been a rough week for injuries. With Eddy Pineiro week-to-week (hamstring) and Brandon McManus (quad) not looking good, the thought was to look at Badgley. Unfortunately, inconsistency has got many concerned with the Indianapolis Colts kicker. The missed field goal was one thing but that missed extra point may have been more troubling.
The Colts will be fortunate to face the Chiefs (Top 10 against kickers) in mild to almost warm conditions for late November standards. However, outdoors can feature headaches of its own. Sitting the Green Bay and San Francisco kicker may also be a decent option given the uncertainty there.
As for Badgley, the idea of the workload increasing may be a little bit overwhelming as the matchups get tougher. Coming off the bye week adds to the anxiety here. It is okay to look elsewhere.
Matt Prater - Buffalo Bills
Volume has become quite the problem for Matt Prater. Buffalo is scoring too many touchdowns and worse, extra points are starting to become a little scarce. Too many low outputs is a big red flag. The last 10-point game was last month against Carolina. Sadly, the early hot start has fizzled into the cold Buffalo November.
Kicker rankings have been very intriguing this week. Will we see 13 or 14 kickers break into double digits in Week 12? The answer feels like no but one never truly knows. Unfortunately for Prater, the leg is not getting any younger. Him and Nick Folk are 41 and might start feeling their age very soon at the worst possible time.
Again, Buffalo's ability to score touchdowns is still elite.
Harrison Mevis - Los Angeles Rams
With Ka'imi Fairbairn likely returning on Thursday, Matthew Wright is out here. Then, there is Harrison Mevis. Sadly for the kicker, he has had nine extra points in two games. A decision looms with the Rams as Los Angeles has one more practice squad exemption for the Missouri product.
When teams get close to scoring, they tend to get touchdowns against the Buccaneers. Tampa ranks 26th in red zone defense (64% touchdown allowance ). Do the Rams have a letdown after the big Seattle win?
Will Mevis finally get to kick a field goal? Stay tuned as one thing Mevis does better than Joshua Karty is kick with pace. There are no pauses or slowdowns. The problem is again volume here.