Commanders Sign New Kicker After Matt Gay Missed Two FGs vs. Dolphins
The Commanders have found Matt Gay’s replacement, signing kicker Jake Moody from the Bears’ practice squad on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Washington cut Gay earlier on Monday after he missed two field goals, including the game-winning attempt, during Sunday’s 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins.
Gay missed a 56-yard field goal attempt near the end of regulation on Sunday in Madrid, sending the game into overtime. If Gay would’ve made the attempt, the Dolphins would’ve gotten the ball back with 10 seconds remaining, meaning Washington likely would’ve sealed the win and broken their five-game losing streak. Instead, the Commanders lost in overtime, extending the streak to six.
Moody coincidentally is familiar to Washington fans for his game-winning field goal for the Bears against the Commanders back in Week 6. Moody’s 38-yard field goal led Chicago to win 25-24, which happened to be Washington’s first loss in their current losing streak. Now, in a weird full circle, Moody will look to play the hero again, this time for the team he previously helped beat.
The Commanders are on bye this week, meaning Moody will likely have his Washington debut in a Sunday night matchup vs. the Broncos in Week 13.