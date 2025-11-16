What Sunday's Result Could Mean for Los Angeles Rams
Games like Sunday present massive implications for the postseason and the rest of the regular season, no matter who wins or loses. That's the case for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks in what looks to be an epic duel of the two hottest teams in the NFL.
Led by head coach Sean McVay, the Rams have been here before in a playoff environment with two consecutive postseason appearances just a few years removed from a lowly 5-12 season. The Seahawks, under head coach Mike Macdonald, are new to this atmosphere of contention and pressure as a surprise team in the NFC, contending for the NFC West title.
Sunday's result matters in more ways than one, especially for Los Angeles as they search for more momentum during the second half of the regular season.
If the Rams win...
A win against the Rams, especially in dominant fashion, should secure them as the top team in the NFL through the first 11 games of the regular season. Ever since their Week 5 overtime defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, they have been unstoppable, thanks to Matthew Stafford's MVP-like season and a terrific defense that has emerged as a top unit since Week 6. Los Angeles' blowout win in Santa Clara may have been a sign of things to come for the remainder of the regular season.
Winning on Sunday would spell more momentum ahead of Sunday Night Football in Week 12 against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams would be considered the favorites to win it all in Super Bowl LX with a convincing win against Seattle and look to make a serious push for the NFC's No. 1 seed with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
If the Rams lose...
A loss at home to Seattle would signal a couple of things. First, their run game wasn't consistent enough to allow Stafford to overcome a one-dimensional game against the Seahawks' top-five defense in EPA per play. Second, the Rams' back-seven and special teams make critical mistakes at the worst moments, which have cost them in their two losses this season.
The Rams would then be looking for help to regain control of the NFC West, while Seattle suddenly has a team capable of reaching the promised land with Sam Darnold as their quarterback. While it wouldn't be a soul-searching defeat, it would sting as the Rams will need a bounce-back game against a tough Buccaneers team.
