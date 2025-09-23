Will Reichard and Two Other Week 4 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
The end of September means that there is the first foray overseas. That is correct. Pittsburgh and Minnesota square off from Dublin, Ireland this Sunday. Croke Park is quite the place but the weather and the winds can change at any time. Add in a few matchups between 0-3 teams and there may be a few more kickers to potentially give a week off.
It is also the fear of the crazy. Week 2 saw the kicker get saved by a penalty. Then, disaster struck for the Rams in the form of a crazy Philadelphia Eagles' blocked field goal. Okay, let's ride!
Week 4 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings)
This seems ludricous and might result in disaster. However, Minnesota had everything and the kitchen sink go right in Week 3 against Cincinnati. Traveling to Ireland to play the early game against Pittsburgh seems like a daunting challenge. Add in the potential weather elements (outside chance of Hurricane Gabrielle remnants) and there is a recipe to play it safe.
Reichard has been perfect all season (6-6 FG's, 7-7 XP's) in three contests. The Vikings' kicker has done everything that can be asked and has been right around the Top 5 in position rank. However, can luck run out? Minnesota is 4-0 overseas in regular season games. The twist is the Vikings play in London against Cleveland in Week 5.
Again, this may be a case of overthinking. Unfortunately, it does not take much to change the weather in Dublin. Less risky options just seem to be out there early in Week 4.
Graham Gano (New York Giants)
This may be another case where the externals cause one to sit a rather solid kicker in Week 4. With Brian Daboll hesitant to name a starting quarterback, one thing is clear. The New York Giants' offense is a mess. Cam Skattebo looked real good in Week 3 against Kansas City. However, will Tyrone Tracy Jr. suit up? Also, New York faces Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers come off a big win against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles leads the AFC West with a 3-0 mark while the Giants are 0-3. Many talk about the coming East factor but the Chargers' defense has been very good allowing the fourth fewest points in the league and only four touchdowns.
Alas, Gano may not get many opportunities on Sunday and MetLife Stadium features its own headaches. He missed an extra point against Kansas City as well. Taking less risk here and looking elsewhere is probably prudent.
John Parker Romo (Atlanta Falcons)
It is frustrating but Atlanta feels like its own version of an NFL soap opera. Things go from so well to utter abject diaster in no time flat. Week 2 was incredible and then Week 3 against Carolina was an absolute horror show. Atlanta lost 30-0 two days after officially waiving their former All-Pro Kicker Younghoe Koo.
All Koo did was miss one kick. John Parker Romo after an amazing performance chunked two kicks in one quarter. The new Atlanta kicker went instantly from hero to zero for fantasy football owners. Atlanta entertains Washington this week who face their own uncertainties.
Atlanta naturally fired their Wide Receivers coach after the loss to Carolina. With the offense still experiencing major problems, maybe benching the kicker is not a bad idea.