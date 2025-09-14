Colts Saved by Broncos Penalty After Missing Game-Winning Field Goal
The Indianapolis Colts got incredibly lucky on Sunday, but sometimes that's exactly what you need to win in the NFL.
After an outstanding game against the Denver Broncos, it all came down to a 60-yard field goal attempt from kicker Spencer Shrader. The Colts trailed 28-26, but Shrader had made four field goals already on the day.
With three seconds on the clock, the snap went back, the hold was good, but Shrader missed the kick wide right. As the Broncos began celebrating everyone realized there was a flag on the play.
Video is below.
Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for a "leverage" penalty for attempting to use another player to gain an advantage while trying to block a kick.
That extra 15 yards made the field goal much easier, and on his second attempt, Shrader banged it through to give the Colts a 29-28 win.
It was a brutal mistake by the Broncos, and something every special teams unit is warned against doing. Denver's head coach, Sean Payton, is going to have plenty to say after the game.