Alternate Angle of Eagles' Game-Winning Field Goal Block Was Truly Unbelievable
The Philadelphia Eagles completed a stunning come from behind victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, overcoming a 26–7 deficit in order to win, 33–26.
The game came down to a late field-goal attempt from Rams kicker Joshua Karty, but the Eagles' ferocious special teams unit came up with a game-winning block. It was the 6'6", 336-pound Jordan Davis who got his hands on the football, stopping the kick in its tracks. He wasn't done there, however. Davis scooped up the loose football and took off down field, making it all the way to the end zone to tack on six more points for Philadelphia.
For someone of his stature, he was absolutely flying.
The NFL shared a video on social media of an alternate camera angle of Davis's game-winning block, and it showcased just how high up the sturdy defensive lineman got in order to bat down the ball.
The alternative angle provides an awesome look into Karty's kick, which appeared to be drifting left from the moment it left his foot. That didn't matter much in the end, as it traveled straight into the paw of Davis, who batted it down to seal the game.