SI

Jayden Daniels Injury: Dan Quinn Provides Update on Status of Commanders' QB

Jayden Daniels missed Sunday's game with a knee sprain.

Eva Geitheim

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was sidelined during their win over the Raiders on Sunday due to injury.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was sidelined during their win over the Raiders on Sunday due to injury. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

After missing Sunday's game due to a knee sprain, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels remains "day-to-day" with the injury, head coach Dan Quinn said Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Quinn plans to provide another update regarding Daniels's status on Wednesday.

Daniels sprained his knee during the Commanders' loss to the Packers in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football, and did not play in the team's 41-24 Week 3 win over the Raiders.

With backup Marcus Mariota leading the team on Sunday, Washington earned a resounding victory against Las Vegas. Between sacking Raiders quarterback Geno Smith five times, a 90-yard punt return touchdown to long touchdowns from both running back Jeremy McNichols and receiver Luke McCaffrey, all three units played well for the Commanders in what was a total team effort.

As the Commanders look ahead to facing the Falcons this week, they should not rush the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year back to the field. This is a winnable game with either Mariota or Daniels at the helm, and it's obviously important to prioritize their star quarterback's long-term health, especially if Daniels isn't fully ready to go this weekend.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL