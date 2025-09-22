Jayden Daniels Injury: Dan Quinn Provides Update on Status of Commanders' QB
After missing Sunday's game due to a knee sprain, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels remains "day-to-day" with the injury, head coach Dan Quinn said Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Quinn plans to provide another update regarding Daniels's status on Wednesday.
Daniels sprained his knee during the Commanders' loss to the Packers in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football, and did not play in the team's 41-24 Week 3 win over the Raiders.
With backup Marcus Mariota leading the team on Sunday, Washington earned a resounding victory against Las Vegas. Between sacking Raiders quarterback Geno Smith five times, a 90-yard punt return touchdown to long touchdowns from both running back Jeremy McNichols and receiver Luke McCaffrey, all three units played well for the Commanders in what was a total team effort.
As the Commanders look ahead to facing the Falcons this week, they should not rush the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year back to the field. This is a winnable game with either Mariota or Daniels at the helm, and it's obviously important to prioritize their star quarterback's long-term health, especially if Daniels isn't fully ready to go this weekend.