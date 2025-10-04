Woody Marks & Malik Washington Dominate, Plus 4 More Week 5 NFL Bold Predictions
Football Sunday for Week 5 is almost here, and we have no interest in playing it safe. We are coming in hot with these takes. These are our bold predictions for Week 5.
Bryce Young Finishes As A Top Five Fantasy Quarterback
Young has a tremendous matchup against a horrific Miami Dolphins secondary this week, and we expect him to take full advantage. Miami is allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Only the Dallas Cowboys have allowed more. The absence of Chuba Hubbard this week, who has been ruled out with a calf injury, could lead to Young throwing even more this week. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up throwing the ball more than 45 times this week. His season high is 55.
David Montgomery Finishes As A Top Five Running Back
Montgomery was a league winner in Week 3 and completely useless in Week 4. He is going to bounce back in a major way this week in a perfect matchup. The Lions are playing the Bengals this week, and they are going to beat the brakes off of them. This game is going to be a blowout, and it's going to get ugly fast. The second half of this game is going to be a heavy dose of Montgomery over and over again.
Kendre Miller Surpasses Alvin Kamara As The RB1 With More Carries
We started putting the nails in Kamara's coffin back in the summer, so we have no issue burying him while the body is still warm. All summer, we said that Kamara was going to be phased out of this offense this season, and we have already seen that begin. Last week, he out-carried Miller just 15 to 11. That will flip this week. Miller will both see more carries than Kamara this week and be more efficient than him on the ground. If Miller is on your waiver wire, you should add him now.
Woody Marks Finishes As A Top 10 Running Back
After his massive Week 4, Marks is going to do it again this week against a battered Baltimore Ravens defense. The likely absence of Lamar Jackson should also flip the game script in his favor. Marks will continue to pull away with the starting job, seeing the vast majority of the carries this week, while Nick Chubb continues to fade into the abyss.
Malik Washington Finishes As A Top 20 Wide Receiver
With Tyreek Hill out, Washington projects to step up as the WR2 in Miami. However, he is much more of a gadget guy than Hill was. While Jaylen Waddle will undoubtedly be the WR1, he will draw WR1 coverage, while targets are still being opened up for Washington. They will scheme up ways to get the ball in Washington's hands in space, and he will break off a big play and take it to the house. It will be enough to make him a top 20 fantasy wide receiver in Week 5.
Tommy Tremble Is A TE1
As we mentioned earlier, we expect the Panthers to throw the ball a ton with Hubbard out against this Dolphins' defense. A lot more passes could come Tremble's way with Hubbard out. Last week, he caught five of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown, and he could see even more volume this week in an even better matchup. The Dolphins are allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, and Tremble will take full advantage.
