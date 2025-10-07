Lions, Giants, and Bears Headline Defenses to Sit in Week 6 Fantasy Football
Week 6 is a mere two days away for fans of fantasy football. Plenty of defenses are under siege but which ones should sit err be seated?
This is one of those bye weeks that only involve two teams - Minnesota and Houston. Sitting the New York Jets is almost a given at this point. New York made history by being the first 0-5 team to not cause a defensive turnover.
The Jets are in London facing the Denver Broncos by the way. That should be plenty of fun.
Now, let us look at some trending defenses to get the seat for this week. This might not be so easy.
Detroit Lions (@ Kansas City Chiefs)
Some experts before last season started mentioned the style that Dan Campbell plays sometimes yields a higher rate of injury. Week 6 of the NFL season has seen this come to pass to a point. There are some considerable concerns heading into the road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The fact that the internet is having debates on which Detroit team is better before injuries is at least telling. Kansas City comes off a week where they racked up 476 yards of offense in Jacksonville. Oh, Rashee Rice expects to be back in the lineup after his suspension to start the season.
Detroit faced Baltimore in a primetime Monday night matchup a few weeks ago and promptly gave up 30 points. Even the Cincinnati Bengals got some garbage points late to place the Detroit defense in the negative realm for expected fantasy points. It may be wise to look elsewhere for defense/special teams this week.
New York Giants (vs Philadelphia Eagles)
Some will say the Giants defense was beset by five turnovers from the offense last week. However, no one can explain that Spencer Rattler beat the New York Giants, threw an 87 yard touchdown pass, and had time to throw. The Giants did not get one sack against a New Orleans offensive line that has ranked among the bottom third for most of the season.
A big worry is the short week here with mounting injuries and poor play. Furthermore, New York is facing a Philadlephia team that was a victim of a furious Denver Broncos comeback. The Eagles will not have the same imbalance as last week (38 passes, 11 runs). New York ranks 29th in yards per rush allowed and Saquon Barkley is ready to face his former team again.
The fact that Barkley's knee is sore creates a mild worry but not really. Philadelphia's defense thrives on opportunity cost and the Giants have a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart who will be in a big moment. Mistakes seem likely and the Giants defense tends to make them too in these spots. Sitting both New York defenses is a good idea.
Chicago Bears (@ Washington Commanders)
Even with some of Washington's injury issues, Chicago might be focusing on this game too much. Social media certainly is anyway.
Chicago has a weak run defense and Washington knows this. A team that allows 6.1 yards per carry going up against Jayden Daniels and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The rookie Running Back is averaging 6.6 yards per run. Everyone understands how mobile Daniels is. He has been rested well.
This game is on Monday Night Football and Caleb Williams will try anything and everything to make an impression in primetime. Unfortunately, the Chicago defense might not be able to keep up.