Eagles Get Troubling Saquon Barkley Injury Update

What's going on with Saquon Barkley's knee?

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in football this year, as everybody seemed to expect they would be. And they've done so with the same identity that helped them win the Super Bowl a year ago. The Eagles identity is no secret either.

They're going to play good defense and force teams to make mistakes. Their defense isn't as good this year, but it's talented and hungry. They're also going to run the ball and it doesn't seem like they care if the other team knows it. The duo of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts in the backfield is next to impossible to stop. In short yardage, they're going to run the tush push. None of it's a secret.

But there's been ongoing drama with the wide receivers, namely AJ Brown, being unhappy with the way the Eagles are operating. In Week 5, it seemed like their offensive approach changed, as Hurts threw the ball nearly 40 times and Barkley had less than 10 carries.

This is a stark difference compared to previous Eagles games, and we might have found out one of the reasons why.

Saquon Barkley pops up on Monday's injury report with knee injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkle
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles have a short week this week, as they're turning around from a Sunday game against the Denver Broncos to a Thursday night game against the New York Giants. As a result, Monday was an off day for Philadelphia, but the team still released an injury report.

Barkley was listed on the report with a knee injury, which should come as a shock, considering this is the first that anybody outside of Philadelphia is hearing of this. However, NFL insider reported that Barkley was simply sore from the game and fully expects to play in Week 6 against the Giants.

Still, it's concerning, especially on a short week. Barkley's sore knee could have played a bit of a part as to why the Eagles didn't run the ball like in weeks past. There's a chance something happened early in the game that concerned the Eagles' training staff. It's hard to tell, but there's room to be concerned.

Hopefully Barkley is a full go leading up to the games and returns to his typical production against the Giants.

