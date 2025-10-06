NY Giants’ Week 6 Injury Report Has New Additions
With another game coming up in three days, the New York Giants are doing what they can to soldier on after their heartbreaking 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. But given their latest injury report, they might have to do so without a few season-long staples.
The Giants, who did not practice on Monday, released a projected injury report instead. Those who would not have practiced had there been a practice include linebacker Swayze Bozeman, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, receiver Darius Slayton, who pulled a hamstring, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who is listed with a back issue.
The Giants, who will practice on Tuesday, are expected to be cautious with their ailing players, hoping to have them ready for the short turnaround. However, whether they are successful will depend on how they feel and how much they can accomplish in practice.
Bozeman has been instrumental on special teams and in subpackages for the Giants. If he can’t go, the Giants could elevate Tomon Fox for the special teams aspect of it.
Eluemunor, despite the three penalties called against him vs. the Saints (all iffy), has been one of the best and most consistent offensive linemen the Giants have. If he can’t play, rookie Marcus Mbow would likely get the start at right tackle.
Slayton is coming off one of his worst games as a Giant, but told reporters after Sunday’s loss that he would do everything to be ready for Thursday night.
Even if he is ready, expect the Giants to elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad, not only as injury insurance but to give the Giants receiver group, which vastly underperformed in Sunday’s loss, some more height and experience, particularly on the outside.
Another new name added to this week’s injury report is slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who is also coming off a shaky game last week.
Here is the full Giants projected injury report from Monday.
Did Not Practice
- LB Swayze Bozeman (ankle)
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (back)
- LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
Limited
- S Dane Belton (shoulder)
- QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring)
- S Jvon Holland (calf)
- S Tyler Nubin (groin)
- CB Dru Phillips (hip)
- RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
