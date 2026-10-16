Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Colston Loveland vs. Harold Fannin Jr.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Bears TE Colston Loveland

Heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers continue to deal with an ever-changing tight end landscape. With the Bears and Browns both dealing with some ongoing injury uncertainty, this week presents us with an interesting tight end decision between two second-year players: Cleveland's emerging weapon Harold Fannin Jr. versus Chicago's explosive-yet-struggling talent Colston Loveland.

Let's break down both players' recent play, matchup dynamics, and injury news in this Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate.

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harold Fannin Jr. has steadily carved out a reliable, high-volume target share in the Browns' passing attack. Through the first five games of the 2026 season, Fannin has logged 27 targets, 18 receptions, 157 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. He's commanded a strong 17.6% target share and operates as an essential security blanket for DeShaun Watson with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 6.4 yards. Ranked as TE13 in our Week 6 Tight End Rankings, Fannin Jr. is currently TE11 on the year in PPR formats.

With Cleveland's backfield dealing with ongoing injury uncertainty with Quinshon Judkins and limited efficiency, the Browns have routinely been forced into pass-heavy game scripts to keep drives alive. Fannin’s robust red-zone usage (3 scores already this year) combined with a solid weekly PPR floor makes him a dependable option. With Cleveland likely leaning on short-area passing to mask their backfield questions, Fannin is locked in for steady volume this week.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs onto the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colston Loveland’s sophomore campaign has been a frustrating exercise in variance for fantasy managers who drafted him as a top-5 tight end just two months ago. Over five games, Loveland has posted 23 targets, 13 receptions, 110 receiving yards, and 0 touchdowns, averaging just 22 yards per contest. Burdened by an inconsistent start to the year and volatile offensive play, his production has heavily fluctuated outside of a minor Week 4 spike (6 catches for 57 yards).

While our Week 6 Tight End Projections don't have much love for Loveland, this week could present a potential turning point with Caleb Williams likely returning to action. Loveland remains an elite athlete with immense big-play upside, but until the connection downfield is consistently unlocked, he carries a much lower floor and relies heavily on splash plays to pay off your starting investment.

The Final Verdict

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In weighing a steady, volume-driven safety net against a potential offensive awakening, this Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision comes down to your tolerance for risk.

Harold Fannin Jr. provides a dependable floor, consistent target volume, and red-zone equity in a Cleveland offense that is likely to heavily lean on the pass against the Baltimore Ravens. Conversely, Colston Loveland is a tantalizing-yet-risky play as the Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons with Williams likely back under center.

The Decision: Go with Harold Fannin Jr. this week for his superior floor and red-zone reliability.