Week 8 Fantasy Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Breece Hall vs. Ollie Gordon

Ollie Gordon II and Breece Hall are two star AFC running backs with notable fantasy football value for Week 8 lineups. Gordon and the Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots in a divisional matchup. Hall and the New York Jets will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as the star running back gears up for his first game back following a four-game absence.

Hall dealt with a lingering quadriceps injury that has kept him sidelined since Sep. 27, and was questionable before being officially ruled out in Week 7. Braelon Allen has handled the vast majority of the backfield’s workload during his absence, but Hall will return to his lead role in his return in Week 8.

Breece Hall (quad) limited in practice again Thursday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 29, 2026

Gordon has taken over as the RB1 in Miami following a season-ending injury to star running back De’Von Achane. He’s capitalized on an expanded role with stellar production over the last three weeks.

Both star backs present high upside for Week 8 fantasy lineups, but who takes the edge in a start-sit debate?

The Case For Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs past Cleveland Browns. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raiders present a favorable matchup for a Jets offense that has struggled during the first half of the 2026 campaign. With Hall set to return, he’ll command volume against the No. 31-ranked run defense in the NFL through seven weeks. Las Vegas has allowed 165 or more rushing yards in three of their last four games, and will struggle to contain Hall and Allen, with the running game set to command significant volume between the two star backs. Hall’s fantasy ceiling is elevated with a favorable matchup, the real concerns are raised over his projected volume.

The Case Against Hall

With Hall having missed each of the last four games, it’s hard to pinpoint how his absence will affect his workload in Week 8. Allen has eclipsed 100 yards in two of New York’s last three games, and will likely command at least 40 percent of the total work in the Jets’ backfield despite being limited in practice alongside Hall. Without cemented volume in his return from injury, it’s hard to imagine Hall’s fantasy output mirrors what managers have grown accustomed to during his career.

The Case For Ollie Gordon

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II runs with the ball, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gordon presents the exact opposite case to Hall in regards to his Week 8 fantasy outlook. There’s little to no contention for touches in Miami’s backfield, and Gordon has made the most of his opportunities. He’s tallied at least 17 touches in three of the last four games, and with fellow running back Jaylen Wright dealing with injury, Gordon’s bell-cow workload will be cemented once again in Week 8. This projected volume sets a reliable floor for managers to consider when building fantasy lineups this week.

Ollie Gordon in four games since De'Von Achane was lost for the season:



55 yards, TD

100 yards, TD

88 yards, TD

103 yards, TD — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 25, 2026

The Case Against Gordon

While Hall and the Jets square off against the 31st-ranked run defense in football, Gordon and the Dolphins will be tasked with carving out production against the No. 8-ranked run defense coming into Week 8. New England’s defensive front has held teams under 100 rushing yards in five of their seven games this season, raising concerns over Gordon’s fantasy ceiling despite his RB1 workload.

The Verdict: Gordon Over Hall In Week 8

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II reacts in front of New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Hall’s elevated ceiling in a favorable matchup for his return from injury, I’m going to pick Gordon for fantasy lineups this week, riding significant momentum heading into Week 8. Gordon has eclipsed 85 rushing yards in each of the last three games, scoring a touchdown in four straight games entering Sunday’s game against New England. I expect Miami’s offense to continue leaning on its rushing attack in an effort to control time-of-possession against one of the league’s top defenses.

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