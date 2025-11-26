Fantasy Football Risk/Reward: Ricky Pearsall Has Upside Despite Post-Injury Failures
Ricky Pearsall returned to action back in Week 11 and it triggered much excitement among Fantasy Football owners. Unfortunately, he has lacked to produce anything worthwhile over his two games back from injury. We need the man to produce ahead of the playoffs, so what gives? Will Pearsall begin to perform going forward, or is he stuck behind McCaffrey, Jennings, and Kittle? That is what we will discuss today.
2025 Stats: Ricky Pearsall
Pearsall has played 6 Games this season, having missed the rest to a knee injury. On the season, Pearsall has 34 Targets (5.7 per Game), 23 Receptions, 333 Yards, and 0 Touchdowns. Pearsall is the WR83 in Fantasy Football and the WR52 in Fantasy Points per Game.
When healthy, Pearsall does have a 16% Target Share. Many had hoped that Pearsall would be the WR1 in San Francisco, and he very well could be performing like it if he remained healthy. Instead, Christian McCaffrey leads the way with a 26% Target Share. Jauan Jennings follows him up as the 2nd pass-catcher as Kittle just edges out Pearsall.
Why the Struggles?
Pre-injury, Pearsall had actually been playing very well. He had 28 Targets, 20 Receptions, and 329 Yards in those 4 Games. He was performing as a borderline WR1 in Fantasy Football.
Injuries kill and this happened to Pearsall. He returned in a reduced role in Week 11, and it came up with a goose egg. In Week 12, the 49ers appeared to go more run-heavy. When they decided to go to the pass game, they found strides better with McCaffrey, Jennings, and Kittle. Pearsall became rendered useless while also seeing a ton of Jaycee Horn.
What to Expect
Pearsall is likely due for better days ahead. Unfortunately, he will lack a 25%, or so, Target Share that many had hoped to find pre-injury. He will now be a 15-20% Target Share option, though the 25% may yet be there.
The 49ers are dead-slap in the middle of the NFL regarding pass-rate (17th). They are Top-10 in Passing Yards per Game. Pearsall may be very startable despite a <20% Target Share. He will just rely more on matchups and touchdown upside, in which he lacks in the current 49ers Red Zone Report:
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR40
Final Verdict
This is a situation that carries moderate risk at the moment. Pearsall has trended very low over his two games back. He does have good excuses for those struggles being that he endured a ramp up combined with a bad Week 12 matchup. That being said, we must see his involvement increase before I sit here and just tell you that it will increase. His competitors in the receiving game have proven success in recent weeks and Pearsall must prove himself in his time back.
For now, Pearsall is a Flex option in a favorable matchup. Otherwise, you may consider benching him. He will have WR2 upside, but we must see it before we believe it.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
Pearsall is a player to hold at this point. You will lack to get returns that can trump his upside. I will play risk versus reward given his pre-injury success.