NFL Mock Trade: If Seahawks Trade for Mark Andrews, This Ravens Backup is Unleashed
The Baltimore Ravens are currently sitting at 2 - 5, with one game left before next week's November 4 NFL Trade Deadline. If they lose in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, it would drop them to 2 - 6 and make the Ravens potential sellers at the trade deadline.
Their most obvious bargaining chip to move would be Mark Andrews. He is now 30 years old and an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season. With Andrews seeing declining production and the younger, more athletic Isaiah Likely waiting in the wings to take over the starting role, Andrews is not in Baltimore's long-term plans.
It would make all the sense in the world for them to trade him and get some value out of their aging asset if they lose to Miami this week and decide that they won't be contenders this season. There are plenty of contenders that would be interested in acquiring him for the remainder of the season to help with a potential playoff run.
We already explored an Andrews deal with the Washington Commanders, and we also broke down what it would take for the Ravens to move Andrews to the Los Angeles Chargers. But given Oronde Gadsden's recent uptick in production, I don't think the Chargers are looking for a tight end anymore. So let's explore another option.
Seattle Seahawks - Baltimore Ravens Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Seattle Seahawks Receive
- TE Mark Andrews
- Fifth Round Pick
Baltimore Ravens Receive
- Fourth Round Pick
- Sixth Round Pick
While Andrews could certainly see an uptick in volume and production in a Seahawks' offense that has created fantasy-relevant stretches for AJ Barner, the real excitement will be for the fantasy breakout of Isaiah Likely. We got a small taste of it at the beginning of last year when Andrews was sidelined, but Andrews being traded would signal Likely's true emergence.
We would expect him to immediately jump into the TE1 conversation, and any flashes of significant production will propel him into the high-end TE1 conversation heading into 2026. Fantasy owners have been waiting for this for years, and their excitement will not be able to be contained. His value will skyrocket.
With rookie Elijah Arroyo expected to be the future in Seattle, Andrews would likely be a one-year rental. We wouldn't expect a huge shift in production, either positive or negative, for him this season, but it would be interesting to see what his value would look like next year on a new team.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Seahawks
The Seahawks are currently sitting at 5 - 2, and tied for first place in the NFC West. They could use an additional offensive weapon to help put them over the top, and tight end is an obvious weak spot. The addition of a reliable veteran could both help quarterback Sam Darnold and pull some attention away from Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing attack. Andrews may not be what he once was, but he is a proven red zone weapon. Something this team lacks.
Why It Makes Sense For The Ravens
As we already mentioned, he's a 30-year-old declining asset on an expiring contract. If they don't believe they can make a playoff run, there is no reason for them to keep him. Especially, with Likely patiently waiting to take over the starting job. Andrews has been a great Raven, but the clock is clearly ticking on his usefulness for the team.