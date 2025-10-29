Commanders reveal Week 9 plan for quarterback Jayden Daniels
ASHBURN, Va. – Coming off a Monday night game, the Washington Commanders are back at work getting ready for Week 9 and hoping to get their star quarterback back on the field for an increasingly critical home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Playing their fourth home game of the year, the Commanders will look to get back on track on multiple levels, coming in on a three-game losing streak and having lost their last home game against the Chicago Bears.
Daniels was active for that loss at home, and Washington is aiming at having him available again for their return in Week 9.
"The Plan Is for Him to Be Full All Week"
“The plan is for him to practice in full all week,” head coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels to open the week’s practices. “Today it’ll be slow-moving, but he’ll stay after, do extra, more routes [with] receivers, tight ends, and backs. So it’ll be a little bit adjusted for him based on his readiness going in, and also not playing Monday. But the plan is for him to be full all week.”
Daniels was present in Kansas City when his team fell 28-7 to the Chiefs, giving the Commanders their third loss in a row and fifth of the season overall.
A Leader, Even on the Sidelines
“[He] wanted to be there for the guys. To be around, feel that space,” Quinn told WUSA9 when asked about Daniels being at the game after it had been common practice for injured players not to travel with the team. “Sometimes it's due to injury, where ‘Okay, we don't want them on their feet or this long or that long,’ but other times just to be in the space, man, he's one of the leaders. He's establishing himself as that on his team, which is what you'd want him to see and to do. And he just wanted to be in the fight with the guys and let him know that he's right there with it."
With any luck, and a plan to start the week light and work up the intensity toward the end of the week, Washington won’t just have Daniels on the sideline to support the fight, but on the field to help lead the charge against a Seattle Seahawks team coming in off a bye week with a 5-2 record and an undefeated 3-0 run on the road this season.
A Tough Test Awaits
That run for the Seahawks includes two trips from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern time zone, in wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders' injury woes just went from bad to worse
Stick with CommandersGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs
• Commanders loss vs. Chiefs triggers fall in NFL power rankings
• Commanders linked to a surprising trade for QB Jayden Daniels' old teammate
• Commanders' offensive line ranking might just surprise you