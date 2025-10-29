Washington Commanders' injury woes just went from bad to worse
The Washington Commanders will be without their top receiver once again as Terry McLaurin has been ruled out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that McLaurin will miss the game due to a lingering quad injury suffered during Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
It’s another tough setback for a Commanders team that has battled through injuries all season long and continues to search for consistency on offense.
McLaurin’s Injury Woes Continue
McLaurin’s quad injury adds to what has already been a frustrating year for the veteran wideout. He’s been in and out of the lineup throughout the season, struggling to stay fully healthy and build chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Through eight weeks, McLaurin has only 13 catches for 203 yards. This is far below the standard fans have come to expect from one of Washington’s most reliable offensive weapons.
Without McLaurin, the Commanders will once again turn to their younger receivers to carry the load. Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffery are expected to see more targets and continue to develop into a reliable options in the passing game. With quarterback Jayden Daniels still sidelined and status up in the air due to a hamstring injury, the team will keep evaluating how the offense can roll on a week to week basis.
Commanders Searching for Stability
The Commanders have been one of the most injury-riddled teams in the league this season, and it’s starting to take a toll on both sides of the ball. Losing McLaurin again only adds to the list of absences that have forced Washington to rely heavily on its depth.
The constant lineup changes have made it difficult for the offense to find rhythm or sustain drives, leading to inconsistent results week to week. Quinn and his staff have emphasized resilience and staying focused despite the adversity. The Commanders have managed to stay competitive, but if they want to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture, getting healthy will be a must.
For now, the game plan against Seattle will once again lean on the running attack, led by Jacory Croskey Merritt, and a defense that’s trying to find its footing after an uneven first half of the season. As McLaurin works his way back to full strength, the Commanders will continue to count on their young playmakers to step up but there’s no question that his absence will be felt.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs
Stick with CommandersGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders loss vs. Chiefs triggers fall in NFL power rankings
• Commanders linked to a surprising trade for QB Jayden Daniels' old teammate
• Commanders' offensive line ranking might just surprise you
• Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher