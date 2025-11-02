Patriots Leading WR Injured During Falcons Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots offense has performed well during their Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium, it is doing so without the services of perhaps its most electrifying receiver.
The Pats have ruled wideout Kayshon Boutte out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring injury. Boutte left the game in the first half and did not return. As such, his injury status will be closely watched heading into Week 10.
At the time of Boutte’s injury, the Pats held a 21-14 lead over the falcons, with fellow wideouts DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs having contributed touchdown catches respectively.
Through eight games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving this game, he had zero catches on only one target.
While Boutte’s on-field skills and athleticism are largely the reason for his resurgence, the determination with which he approaches each game has played a significant role in his success. In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel praised Boutte’s communication skills as a key factor in his growth as a pro-level receiver, as well as a teammate.
“I think he communicates better,” Vrabel told reporters this week at Gillette Stadium. “I just think he's a better communicator, whether that's anything that he has to deal with outside of work or outside of football family or just talking in the building. I think that's improved."
“He's a pretty personal, private guy. I think that as he begins to trust us more, trust [receivers coach] Todd [Downing], myself or any of the coaches, that that's gotten better. And then he’s worked extremely hard.”
Kayshon Boutte Has Been One of New England’s Most Improved Players
After being used sporadically over the course of his first two seasons, Boutte has already logged two games above 90 yards receiving — the most recent of which occurring in the Pats’ Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints (93 yards, two touchdowns) and the other coming during New England’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders where he compiled 103. Though his statistical totals may not place him among the league leaders this season, they demonstrate the wideout’s continued to improvement.
Boutte spent much of the offseason embroiled in both trade and release rumors. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old competed against such talented receivers as Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53.
Still, Boutte proved himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195 pounds, he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted weapons during this season — while setting the table for continued success into the future.
