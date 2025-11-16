Steelers Lose Starting RB to Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been affected by injuries all season long. The defensive side of the ball has taken the brunt of the injury bug for the majority of the year, but in their Week 11 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals their offense was the side of the ball taking a beating.
After the Steelers lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the end of the first half, they also lost starting running back Jaylen Warren to injury. During a second-half possession, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph dumped a screen pass off to Warren. As he was tackled to the ground, his leg and ankle appeared to land awkwardly under him. He limped off the field after the play.
Shortly after he exited the field, the team shared that he was being evaluated for an ankle injury and was questionable to return.
"Steelers RB Jaylen Warren sustained an ankle injury," Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten shared via his X account. "(He) is questionable to return to today's game."
Impact on the Offense
Without Warren on the field, the options in the running game decrease drastically. He's been the team's lead back all season long, and he's been the team's most efficient runner through the first 11 weeks of the regular season schedule.
Veteran back Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson took over the running back duties with Warren on the shelf. Gainwell got off to a strong start against the Bengals before Warren's injury, scoring a receiving touchdown on a pass from Rodgers on their opening drive.
Rookie's Time to Shine
The big opportunity to come out of any potential injury to Warren is for the rookie Johnson. The 6'1" running back was a third-round pick this past spring, but he's been looking for a breakout opportunity with the team.
He was given a brief role early in the season, but a costly fumble during a kickoff return relegated him to the bench for several weeks before earning snaps back on offense. Over the past few contests, the offense has used more and more of Johnson. Now, with Warren injured and the team needing playmakers on offense, the team could turn to the talented rookie for a spark.
The Steelers hope more than anything that the injury isn't too severe for Warren. He's been excellent when on the field, and the key to keeping their offense going is having their best back on the field.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!