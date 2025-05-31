Fantasy Baseball: Week 10 Waiver Wire Outfielders (Parker Meadows and JJ Bleday)
The free agent pool in 12-team formats with 30 roster slots leaves fantasy managers with weaker options. Picking up on player trends can lead to finding surprising results, but a fantasy manager must believe in their long-term ceiling.
Outfielders
Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox
Over his last seven games after returning from the injured list, Benintendi went 7-for-23 with three runs, one home run, and eight RBIs. His stats over 30 games come to 80 runs, 30 home runs, and 100 RBIs if repeated over 150 games. The White Sox will hit him in the middle of their lineup, helping Benintendi’s counting stats. He should be a free agent in a high percentage of 12-team leagues.
Angel Martinez, Cleveland Guardians
A foot injury to Lane Thomas opens up more playing time for Martinez, and he is one game away from qualifying at second base. He’s only hitting .217 over his last 46 at-bats, but his bat had an uptick in power (two home runs and nine RBIs). Martinez has a hidden floor of a 15/15 season, and I believe his second half will help fantasy teams.
JJ Bleday, Athletics
After Bleday’s demotion to AAA, he went 6-for-14 over his first three games with three runs, one home run, three RBIs, and one stolen base. His replacement (Denzel Clarke) with the A’s only has three hits over 22 at-bats with two runs, one RBI, one walk, and 16 strikeouts.
Bleday was only hitting .204 over his first 167 at-bats in the majors, but his direction in runs (26), home runs (6), and RBIs (18) weren’t far off in 2024 if tripled (78/18/54 – over 501 at-bats ~ 74/20/60 in 2024 over 572 at-bats. The Athletics should recall him shortly to replace the breezy swing of Clarke.
Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers
Over the past week, Meadows went 5-for-14 at AAA with four runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one steal. He took three walks and two strikeouts. The progression of his bat should put him back in Detroit over the next week or so.
Dane Myers, Miami Marlins
The Marlins were without Myers for 18 games with an oblique injury. His bat was trending toward more playing time over 34 at-bats (.412 with five runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and five stolen bases). He returned to Miami’s starting lineup on Friday night (0-3). Myers hit .300 from 2023 to 2025 in the minors over 483 at-bats, leading to 98 runs, 18 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. Sneaky player if the Marlins commit to him every day.
Jake Magnum, Tampa Bay Rays
From Week 2 to Week 4 in Tampa, Magnum gave fantasy teams a boost twice (10-for-20 with three runs, four RBIs, and four steals and 9-for-22 with three runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases). He’s been out of action since April 23rd with a groin issue.
Surprisingly, the Rays shipped out Chandler Simpson for him on Friday. Magnum had a six-game hitting streak (9-for-21 with three runs and four RBIs) before his recall to Tampa. He went 0-3 in his first game while hitting third in the batting order. Magnum brings stolen bases and batting average to the table while lacking impactful power.
Daylen Lile, Washington Nationals
The loss of Dylan Crews to an oblique injury led to the Nationals calling up Lile last Friday. His bat with Washington has an empty feeling (3-for-17 with one run and one RBI, but he did play well to open 2025 between AA and AAA (.337 over 163 at-bats with 30 runs, three home runs, 23 RBIs, and nine steals). Lile projects as a 10/30 type player with a neutral batting average once he is comfortable with major league pitching.
