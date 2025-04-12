Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Third Basemen and Shortstop
At some point in the season, Miguel Vargas will become a viable fantasy option based on his playing time and slot in the batting order. He remains low-owned in 12-team leagues as the fantasy market waits to see a spark with his bat.
Third Base
Connor Norby, MIA
The Marlins will ship Norby out to a rehab assignment on Saturday. He has 20+ home run power with double-digit steals. Based on the Marlins’ lineup structure this year, Norby should hit second in the batting order. He’ll have speed bumps in his rookie campaign, but Miami has a bottom-tier offense.
Miguel Vargas, CWS
Vargas is another young player with weaknesses in his major league stats but strengths in his minor league resume. The White Sox have jockeyed him between 1st and 7th in their batting order to help him find his rhythm and confidence at the plate. Heading into Friday night, he only has seven hits over 43 at-bats with three runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base. Vargas feels like a losing piece to shallow teams, but I view him as a must-follow and add when balls start leaving the ball.
Minor League Third Basemen to follow:
Coby Mayo, BAL – 9-for-46 with four runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and one steal at AAA.
Brayden Taylor, TB – four hits over 18 at-bats with three runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one stolen base at AA.
Shortstop
Chase Meidroth, CWS
Meidroth flashed an elite approach (18.1% walk rate and 12.7 strikeouts rate) last year at AAA while hitting .293 with 87 runs, seven home runs, 57 RBIs, and 13 steals over 437 at-bats.
Over his first nine games in the minors this year, Meidroth hit three home runs over 30 at-bats with 11 runs, four RBIs, and two steals. He has 113 walks and 76 strikeouts over his last 467 at-bats at AAA. The White Sox called him up on Friday, and Meidroth went 1-for-1 with three runs and two walks.
Minor League Shortstops to follow:
Jordan Lawlar, ARI – 13-for-52 with 12 runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases at AAA.
Marcelo Mayer, BOS – nine hits over 41 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal at AAA.
Carson Williams, TB – 7-for-34 with five runs, two RBIs, and three stolen bases with 16 strikeouts at AAA.
