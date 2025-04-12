Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Third Basemen and Shortstop

Connor Norby was a top 300 fantasy player in the early draft season, giving him corner infield upside in 12-team leagues when he returns from the injured list.

Shawn Childs

Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby
Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

At some point in the season, Miguel Vargas will become a viable fantasy option based on his playing time and slot in the batting order. He remains low-owned in 12-team leagues as the fantasy market waits to see a spark with his bat.

Third Base

Connor Norby, MIA

The Marlins will ship Norby out to a rehab assignment on Saturday. He has 20+ home run power with double-digit steals. Based on the Marlins’ lineup structure this year, Norby should hit second in the batting order. He’ll have speed bumps in his rookie campaign, but Miami has a bottom-tier offense.

Miguel Vargas, CWS

Vargas is another young player with weaknesses in his major league stats but strengths in his minor league resume. The White Sox have jockeyed him between 1st and 7th in their batting order to help him find his rhythm and confidence at the plate. Heading into Friday night, he only has seven hits over 43 at-bats with three runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base. Vargas feels like a losing piece to shallow teams, but I view him as a must-follow and add when balls start leaving the ball.

Minor League Third Basemen to follow:

Coby Mayo, BAL – 9-for-46 with four runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and one steal at AAA.

Brayden Taylor, TB – four hits over 18 at-bats with three runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one stolen base at AA.

Shortstop

Chase Meidroth, CWS

Meidroth flashed an elite approach (18.1% walk rate and 12.7 strikeouts rate) last year at AAA while hitting .293 with 87 runs, seven home runs, 57 RBIs, and 13 steals over 437 at-bats.

Over his first nine games in the minors this year, Meidroth hit three home runs over 30 at-bats with 11 runs, four RBIs, and two steals. He has 113 walks and 76 strikeouts over his last 467 at-bats at AAA. The White Sox called him up on Friday, and Meidroth went 1-for-1 with three runs and two walks.

Minor League Shortstops to follow:

Jordan Lawlar, ARI – 13-for-52 with 12 runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases at AAA.

Marcelo Mayer, BOS – nine hits over 41 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal at AAA.

Carson Williams, TB – 7-for-34 with five runs, two RBIs, and three stolen bases with 16 strikeouts at AAA.

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Second Basemen

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire First Basemen

Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Catchers

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kyren Paris Taking The League By Storm

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Waiver Wire