Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Waiver Wire Infielders
The waiver wire dance in Week 5 is trying to decide if young players getting major league starting jobs are more valuable than a struggling veteran with a questionable long-term outlook.
Catchers
Agustin Ramirez, MIA
Over four-plus seasons in the minors, Ramirez hit .269 over 1,234 at-bats with 219 runs, 56 home runs, 242 RBIs, and 52 stolen bases. The Marlins have given him playing time over the past three seasons at AAA, leading to a .251 batting average with 47 runs, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 14 steals over 319 at-bats. His walk rate (11.7) graded well, with a favorable strikeout rate (19.0) in his minor league career.
In his first two starts with Miami, Ramirez went 7-for-10 with two runs, four doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and one steal. He will be an attractive option for a fantasy team with a weakness at catcher this week.
Francisco Alvarez, NYM
The Mets activated Alvarez from the injured list on Friday night after a dull seven rehab games (6-for-29 with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs). Over his first 690 games in the majors, he hit 36 home runs despite his weakness in batting average. His minor league approach paints a much higher ceiling.
Even with just over five months left in the season, Alvarez could still hit more than 20 home runs. He should be an edge at C2 in all formats.
First Base
Nick Kurtz, ATH
The fantasy baseball market has been following Kurtz for a month (27-for-84, with 18 runs, seven home runs, and 24 RBI). He called up this week, giving the quickest to the computer leagues some fun fighting for him off the waiver wire. Kurtz went 2-for-9 with two RBIs and four strikeouts over his first three games with the A’s.
He will cost a significant part of a fantasy team's bankroll in free agent bidding formats.
Deyvison De Los Santos, MIA
Heading into Friday night, De Los Santos has an eight-game hitting streak (13-for-33 with eight runs, one home run, six RBIs, and one steal). In 2024, between AA and AAA, he hit .293 over 540 at-bats with 89 runs, 40 home runs, 120 RBIs, and one stolen base.
His power is major league ready, and De Los Santos is closing in on 500 at-bats of experience at AAA. He should be the next first base power out for fantasy teams when the Marlins call him up.
Second Base
Edouard Julien, MIN
Luke Keaschall left Friday’s game in the first inning after getting hit by a pitch while batting third in the batting order. He has suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right forearm, putting him on the shelf for multiple weeks. As a result, Julien, who has been batting leadoff lately for the Twins, will continue to get at-bats against right-handed pitching.
Despite a starting opportunity, his bat underachieved over his first 72 at-bats (.222 with six runs, one home run, and seven RBIs). On the positive side, his strikeout rate (25.6) is much better than in 2024 (33.9%). Between the minors and the Twins, he hit 59 home runs over 1,720 at-bats from 2021 to 2024 while chipping in with 71 steals.
Julien is only a bridge player in shallow formats unless more balls start leaving the yard.
Nolan Gorman, STL
The Cardinals plan on giving Gorman more at-bats, hoping his power swing returns. After a 1-for-15 stretch and a waiver launch last week, his production has been better over his last five starts (4-for-18 with three runs and five RBIs). In his time in the majors, Gorman hit 61 home runs over 1,093 at-bats, showcasing his 30+ home run power if given 550 at-bats.
He has a unique skill set for fantasy teams looking for power at the second base position, but Gorman does bring batting average risk.
Third Base
Noelvi Marte, CIN
Marte brings pedigree and upside, but he only has 230 at-bats of experience at AAA (.261 with 40 runs, three home runs, 27 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases). By pairing that with his struggles over failure so far in the majors (.245/39/7/33/15 over 343 at-bats), he will be an easy player to dismiss in fantasy leagues.
Over his last five games, Marte went 11-for-22 with five runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a stolen base. He remains in the free-agent pool in most shallow fantasy leagues. His starting window may be short, but Marte can hit his way to regular at-bats. Last week, I treated him as a handcuff to Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Caleb Durbin, MLW
The Brewers called Durdin up last Friday. Over the last two seasons at AAA, he hit .286 with 69 runs, 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases over 364 at-bats, painting him as a 15/35 type player once Durbin proves he can handle major league pitching.
He was a popular pickup last week in the high-stakes market, suggesting Durbin will only be available in short roster formats. Over his first eight games with the Brewers, he has six hits over 27 at-bats with four runs, one home run, three RBIs, and one stolen base. In 10-game minimum leagues, Durbin must play three games at third base to qualify.
Shortstop
Brooks Lee, MIN
Since returning from the injured list, Lee is 8-for-32 with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs with five walks and four strikeouts. He has four seasons of experience in the minors (.289/129/28/129/9 over 778 at-bats), giving an 80/20/80/5 type of skill set with help in batting average.
Lee appeared to be a short-term fill-in due to Royce Lewis starting his rehab assignment at AAA, but the injury to Luke Keaschall will keep him in the lineup on most days until Willie Castro returns.
J.P. Crawford, SEA
Over his last nine games, Crawford has 13 hits over 34 at-bats with five runs, one home run, and nine RBIs, creating playable stats in deep formats. The Mariners tend to hit him at the bottom of their batting order, hurting his value in counting stats. Crawford has a high walk rate (17.0), inviting a move up the lineup if his bat stays hot.
