The fantasy football waiver wire will present some quality candidates for Week 11 of the NFL season, including wide receivers Mack Hollins and Malachi Fields. Hollins and the New England Patriots are set to enter a bye week for Week 11, while Fields and the New York Giants will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Both wideouts have taken on vastly expanded roles over the course of the season, and could provide quality starts down the stretch of the season. But which receiver presents a superior fantasy outlook going forward?

The Case For Malachi Fields

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields catches the ball over Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fields opened the season with a string of quiet performances over the first several weeks, but has emerged as a solid fantasy contributor over the past few games. Over the last three contests, he’s hauled in 10 of his 14 targets for 185 receiving yards, building momentum heading into a tough matchup.

Fields has emerged as the team’s No. 3 target behind Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely with J.J. McCarthy at the helm, and have gotten the rookie involved early in games over the past few weeks. Matched up against the NFL’s 19th-ranked pass defense, Fields could muster another top-20 finish at wide receiver for Week 11 fantasy lineups.

The Case Against Fields

The Notre Dame rookie has posted respectable production at points of the season, but has struggled to sustain consistent production through New York’s 5-3-1 start. Fields was limited to 20 or fewer yards in three of his first six games, eclipsing double-digit scoring margins just twice this season.

His upward tick has been encouraging, but a lack of touchdown production has hampered the first-year wideout significantly.

The Case For Mack Hollins

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins runs against the Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots were ravaged by injuries in Week 10, losing both Drake Maye and A.J. Brown during the loss to the Detroit Lions. Heading into the bye, Mack Hollins could take over as New England’s WR1 for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, depending on the severity of Brown’s injury.

Despite the injuries offensively, Hollins’ projected uptick in volume will drastically elevate his fantasy ceiling during Brown’s potential absence. He’s racked up 293 receiving yards in just six games this season, averaging a career-high 48.8 yards per game.

The Case Against Hollins

The Patriots’ offense struggled mightily without Maye during the loss to Detroit. The unit tallied season-low marks across the board, and backup signal-caller Tommy DeVito struggled mightily after taking over for the All-Pro signal-caller. He completed just half of his 24 pass attempts for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The team’s offensive woes will hamper production for fantasy contributors like Hollins, Rhamondre Stevenson and others, though a matchup against the Chargers’ 21st-ranked defense could elevate projections for Week 12.

The Verdict

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields reacts after defeating the Houston Texans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering New England’s offensive struggles following Maye’s injury, I’m going to pick Fields over Hollins for this week’s waiver wire pickup. The rookie has emerged in a big way with McCarthy commanding the offense, and Jacksonville’s struggles against the pass could provide an immediate return for Week 11 fantasy lineups.

Hollins stepping up as the Patriots’ WR1 is encouraging, but the offense’s concerns without its starting quarterback cannot be understated.

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