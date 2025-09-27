Fantasy Football Week 4 Deep-Sleepers Featuring Tyquan Thornton and 3 Others
The more work you put in, the more results you get out or anything you do. This goes for every walk of life, but it also goes for fantasy football. I know... this sounds ridiculous, but it is true. As injuries stack up, you will both need, and find valuable sleepers on the market. Plenty of sleepers have found their shine already this season. Tyquan Thornton, Daniel Jones, Troy Franklin, and the list goes on. As Week 4 is underway, these are some sleepers that have entered the fold.
Rico Dowdle
As of Saturday morning, the playing status on Chuba Hubbard remains to be unknown. Whether he plays or not. Dowdle has some great value. Coming into the season, Dave Canales assured people that Dowdle would be very involved in this offense and that this was not just the Hubbard show. Through three weeks, we are seeing that. Dowdle has a 26% rushing share, and that may increase with Hubbard banged up. The Panthers have also emphasized that he will be involved in the pass game and though he only has 4 Catches, the number should increase.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 4 Ranking: RB50
Tyquan Thornton
The Chiefs do gain Xavier Worthy back this week, but especially with a team like the Chiefs, Thornton will stay involved. What I mean by this is that a team like the Chiefs has run a very successful offense for years. They are like an old, reliable vintage car. If the parts work, it will run. Thornton is a working part for this team. He has 9 Catches for 171 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. The Ravens secondary have looked very poor, so you can see more quality work in this passing game at home.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 4 Ranking: WR66
Geno Smith
Geno has been the QB1 is 2-of-3 weeks thus far in fantasy football. That being said, he is still owned in less than 40% of fantasy football leagues. This qualifies him as a sleeper candidate. The Bears defense is going to sit in front of Smith, and I expect the Raiders to be able to deal the football. They made Tre Tucker into a Week 3 WR1. They have a healthy Brock Bowers. They cannot either run the ball. Expect another air-raid and if Geno looks good, he may pop off again.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 4 Ranking: QB19
Romeo Doubs
I am quite surprised to see that Doubs is still owned in a low percentage of fantasy football leagues. As far as I am concerned, he should be owned in over 2/3rds of leagues. With no Jayden Reed, Doubs is a prime starter. The Packers may run the ball first, but they will feed their receivers and Doubs is perhaps the number one. He has a 15% target share, which is respectable in this offense. Best of all, the Cowboys secondary is brutal. You know that Matt LaFleur is going to take some shots, so a big play is very possible for Doubs. He is a must-start, forget about sleeper status.