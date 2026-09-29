Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Debate: Daniel Jones Vs. Bryce Young

Week 4 of the fantasy football season is set to kick off this week and two star quarterbacks, Daniel Jones and Bryce Young, could force tough start-sit decisions among fantasy players this week. Young and the Carolina Panthers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, while Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will square off against the Washington Commanders in London.

Both quarterbacks have led their teams to a 1-2 record early in the season, and present compelling cases to start in fantasy this week. Let’s monitor each signal-caller’s outlook for Week 4 to determine which of the two players should get the nod:

The Case For Daniel Jones

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) reacts after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones emerged as a pleasant surprise for the Colts prior to a season-ending injury in 2025. From Weeks 1 to 8 last season, Jones averaged 20.76 points per week. While he hasn’t matched that output early in the 2026 campaign, he’ll have a prime opportunity for a breakout performance against Washington in Week 4. The Commanders’ pass defense ranks 31st in the NFL through three weeks, giving up roughly 28.06 points per week to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Jones and the Colts’ offense should find plenty of success against a struggling defensive unit with a long-distance trip to London.

The Case Against Jones

Through three games, we need to reflect on Jones’ struggles to open the year. A matchup against the Commanders’ defense bolsters his ceiling significantly, but he’s faced plenty of inconsistency. Turnover concerns have limited fantasy production (three interceptions, three fumbles), and the veteran signal-caller is averaging just 10.4 points per week with a QB28 ranking. The Colts have faced several tough defenses, but it’s been hard for fantasy managers to rely on Jones early.

The Case For Bryce Young

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he hasn’t faced the same caliber of opposing defenses, Young has sustained far greater consistency than that of Jones this season. He struggled in a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but projects to bounce back in a big way against a struggling Lions secondary. Despite a season-low 14.6 points, he still sits at QB4 in fantasy, averaging 23.7 points so far this season. In a favorable matchup against the NFL’s 32nd-ranked pass defense, Young is positioned nicely for another stellar fantasy performance.

The Case Against Young

The concerns that have hampered Bryce Young early in his professional career reared their ugly head against Cleveland. He threw a costly interception and was brought down for three sacks in a tough loss, but has still shown tremendous signs of development in year three. The league’s leading passer struggled in Week 3, but I wouldn’t expect that trend to continue against a reeling defensive unit.

The Verdict

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Jones and Young are compelling start candidates among fantasy lineups for Week 3, preparing for favorable fantasy matchup against struggling pass defenses. Picking with consistency and upside, I’m going to pick Young over Jones in a home game against the NFL’s worst overall defense to this point of the season. Regardless, both quarterbacks are positioned well to succeed in Week 4.

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