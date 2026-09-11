Patriots Star WR A.J. Brown Placed on Injured Reserve, Will Miss at Least 4 Games

When the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 on Wednesday, it wasn't the only loss the team suffered.

On top of the mark opposite of the win-column, New England lost one of its best players . Star wide receiver A.J. Brown has reportedly been placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the matchup, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown went down with the injury early in the third quarter of his Patriots debut. He stayed down for a prolonged period before ultimately hobbling off the field under his own power.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was not able to finish the game, and we will continue to evaluate, continue to get tests run," head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday morning. "But I don't know if he will be available going forward here for the next week, but we'll see. I know he will do everything that he can to get back as quickly as possible, and once we get the reports, then we'll figure out what the treatment plan is."

Now, the 29-year-old will miss at least the next four games, three of which are against playoff teams from last season. The Patriots host the Steelers next week before going on the road against the Jaguars and Bills. The team is then back home for a Week 5 matchup against the Raiders.

Brown made a handful of impactful plays in his limited playing time on Wednesday. He finished the day with three receptions for 26 yards, but also drew a 34-yard pass interference call to set up the Patriots' sole touchdown of the evening.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; aNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs a route against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's Expected Role in New England

When the Patriots traded a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Brown, the expectation was for him to add explosiveness to New England's offense. Quarterback Drake Maye was coming off an MVP runner-up season, but lost his top target in Stefon Diggs.

Brown was meant to replace Diggs' production, and then some. Through his seven career seasons, the former Titan and Eagle notched over 1,000 yards six times.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that level of production will be difficult for the Patriots to replace, Maye has faith in his top receiver's ability to bounce back.

"For A.J., he's going to fight hard to get back and whatever it is, I know he's going to want to get back out there quick," Maye said. "I think he's a competitor and he's going to help this football team for a lot of this year."

Now, the young quarterback will have to go at least the next four weeks without his top target.

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