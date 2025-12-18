Saints Rookie Running Back Devin Neal Placed on IR With Hamstring Injury
Saints rookie running back Devin Neal has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, which ends his season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Neal had taken on the lead back role for New Orleans in recent weeks in the absence of starting running back Alvin Kamara, who has been out with a knee injury of his own.
Neal carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but left the game with the hamstring strain. The injury is severe enough that he will be shelved for the remainder of the season.
The future is bright for Neal, a sixth-round pick in April's draft out of Kansas. After being buried on the depth chart early in the season, he's shown plenty of promise in late Nov. and early Dec. to prove that he has staying power as a reliable NFL back.
Neal finishes his rookie campaign with 57 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. All but 17 of those rushes came in the last three games.