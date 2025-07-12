Week 16 MLB Prospect Watch: Colt Keith, Ha-Seong Kim Lead Infielders
With injuries, trades, and promotions shaking up depth charts across the league, fantasy baseball managers should keep a close eye on trending bats and job changes over the next couple of weeks.
Catchers
Victor Caratini, Houston Astros
Caratini continues to deliver C2 stats in 12- and 15-team leagues. He has at least one hit in six of his last seven starts, leading to a .345 batting average over 29 at-bats with five runs, three home runs, and 11 RBIs. His uptick in play has also covered the past three weeks (.290/9/6/19 over 62 at-bats). Caratini remains a free agent in about 50% of 12-team leagues in the high-stakes market.
Kyle Higashioka, Texas Rangers
For the fantasy teams looking for a short-term catching fill-in, Higashioka has picked up the pace with his bat over his last six games. He went 8-for-22 with two runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal while being on the bench in three matchups over this span. Higashioka hit 47 home runs from 2021 to 2024 over 910 at-bats, showcasing his power floor.
First Basemen
Romy Gonzalez, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox continue to show weakness at first base, but Gonzalez is trying his best to fill that gap. Over the past two weeks, his bat has been fantasy-relevant in his 11 starts (17-for-39 with 11 runs, three home runs, and 12 RBIs). Boston has had him in the starting lineup for six of their last seven games. Gonzalez has a deep league feel while being a free agent in most 12-team formats. Ride him while he’s hot, type player.
Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
There’s been a lot to like about Keith’s bat over the last two weeks. He’s hitting .438 over 39 at-bats, with eight runs, two home runs, and six RBIs. Over this span, Keith had seven extra-base hits, suggesting more power over the second half of the season. His increased success and playing time put him more in the conversation as a starting option in shallow leagues.
Second Basemen
Nick Loftin, Kansas City Royals
Over the past week, the Royals have upped the playing time of Loftin. He has five hits over his last 16 at-bats with three runs, two home runs, and four RBIs. His major league resume (.191/26/4/24/2 over 236 at-bats) over the past two seasons has been well below what is expected from a starting player.
Over this span, Loftin has been a much better AAA bat (.299 with 60 runs, 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases over 351 at-bats), giving him sneaky value with a starting opportunity. His only value to fantasy teams at this point of the year comes in deep formats.
Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners
In July, Polanco has found his rhythm at the plate. He has 10 hits over 33 at-bats with five runs, three home runs, and five RBIs. His power (14 HRs) and RBI production (43) have been an advantage this year for the second base position. Polanco cleaned up his strikeout rate (13.8%) in 2024 after losing his plate discipline last season (29.2% - K rate). He should be a free agent in close to 50% 12-team leagues.
Third Basemen
Connor Norby, Miami Marlins
Norby has a five-game hitting streak (5-for-17 with three runs, one home run, and two RBIs). His first half stats projected over 500 at-bats paint him as a 65/12/52/14 player, which is below his AAA profile (.295/189/42/159/23 over 983 at-bats).
Playing better, but he must improve his output to push fantasy teams up the standings. As a 50% roster in 12-team formats, Norby only offers at-bats to fantasy teams, with hopes of better downs.
Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels
Over his last 14 games, Rengifo went 16-for-56 (.286) with 10 runs and two RBIs, leaving him in an unproductive hole for a fantasy team. He showed more speed in 2024 (24 stolen bases) while showcasing more power (33 home runs) in 2022 and 2023 over 883 at-bats.
His second half in 2023 (.318/26/11/29/1 over 179 at-bats) paired with his first three months of last season (.315/36/6/25/22 over 251 at-bats) suggests Rengifo has more in his batting tank. Possible hot streak coming, but he looks only playable in deep formats at this point of the year.
Shortstops
Ha-Seong Kim, Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa has had Kim in their starting lineup for four games since his return from his lengthy rehab work in the minors. He has a hit in each matchup (5-for-15 with two runs, one home run, three RBIs, and one steal).
His lack of everyday at-bats so far with the Rays will lead to many fantasy teams writing him off as help this waiver period. Kim’s power/speed profile grades well, but he falls into the unknown category at this point in the year.
Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox
The White Sox drafted Montgomery 22nd overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. His bat showed growth over 32 games at AAA from mid-May to early July (33-for-122 with 18 runs, eight home runs, and 24 RBIs), leading to the White Sox calling him up.
Over his last five games with Chicago before Friday, Montgomery went 6-for-16 with one run and two RBIs. He brings minimal speed, and his batting average will have risk out of the gate. At best, a short-term flier in deep leagues.
