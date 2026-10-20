Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Tyler Higbee Vs. Michael Mayer

Plenty of fantasy football lineups have seen valuable contributions from the tight end position throughout the season thus far, with Michael Mayer and Tyler Higbee emerging on the waiver wire following some stellar performances. Fantasy players looking for help at tight end will be considering Higbee and Mayer heading into Week 7, but who makes the better case for a waiver wire claim this week? Let’s explore the fantasy outlook of both star tight ends to determine who makes the best case:

The Case For Michael Mayer

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts to a touchdown scored by wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer enjoyed a career day in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in seven of his nine targets for a career-high 95 receiving yards, posting 16.5 points in PPR and a TE6 finish. Despite facing a limited role behind All-Pro Brock Bowers, he’s eclipsed 12.0 points in three of his last four games, and could maintain a notable role in the passing game for the foreseeable future. He currently ranks fourth among Las Vegas’ pass-catchers in targets, but is tied for the lead in receptions. Mayer has clear PPR value, and should emerge as a top-10 tight end again in future weeks this season.

The Case Against Mayer

It could be hard to predict Mayer’s usage in specific games that he could shine. Without a consistent role behind Bowers in the Raiders’ passing game, Mayer’s lows could be the difference between wins and losses at points during the season. For instance, as recently as Week 5, coming off back-to-back top-13 tight end finishes, Mayer was limited to a season-low 1.2 points against the New England Patriots, while Bowers finished with 23.0 points in PPR. Performances like this will deter fantasy managers, though his ceiling remains evident coming off his Week 6 performance.

The Case For Tyler Higbee

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates a first down during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Week 3 to Week 5, Higbee was one of fantasy’s more consistent tight end options, with three straight top-12 finishes at the position in PPR. During that stretch, he posted 18 catches over 23 targets, racking up 212 yards and a touchdown, eclipsing 11.0 points in every game. With star wideout Davante Adams facing a long-term absence due to injury, Higbee should see a jump in volume, bolstering his fantasy outlook in a crowded Los Angeles Rams offense. Entering a stretch of favorable matchups, Higbee could string together a number of notable fantasy performances.

The Case Against Higbee

As previously mentioned, the crowded nature of Los Angeles’ offense cannot be understated. Similar to the case against Mayer, it could be hard for fantasy players to navigate favorable matchups to start Higbee alongside stars like Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson. These four targets could also see greater roles following the loss of Adams, with Los Angeles looking to right the ship following an abysmal 2-4 start to the 2026 campaign.

The Verdict

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Mayer and Higbee provide similar fantasy outlooks for the remainder of the season, but for sake of PPR upside, I’m going to pick Higbee in this waiver wire debate. Higbee is still the unquestioned starting tight end in Los Angeles’ pass-catching group, ranking third on the team in receiving yards, and fourth in receptions and targets. With Adams sidelined, he’ll have the opportunity to build on these numbers, elevating his ceiling.

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