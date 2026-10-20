Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, and 6 More Week 7 Waiver Wire Adds

It’s vastly important to stay fluid and tapped in to injury news and role changes each week in fantasy football. With injuries and bye weeks being obstacles in Week 7, it’s beneficial for fantasy managers to use the waiver wire to improve their rosters.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Jonah Coleman continues to be a RB to stash in leagues, given that both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey haven’t been very effective on the ground. Dobbins and Harvey are both averaging fewer than 4.0 yards per attempt, and they’ve combined for only five runs of 10-plus yards in 2026.

While Coleman is still on injured reserve for the Denver Broncos, he could get an opportunity to solve Denver’s rushing woes once he returns.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget, 5-7 percent of budget if you roster Ashton Jeanty

Whether it be due to the ankle/foot injuries he’s dealt with this season or other factors, Ashton Jeanty hasn’t been consistently productive this season. After scoring 32.7 fantasy points in Week 1, Jeanty is the RB16 in fantasy points per game (13.5) from Week 2 to Week 6.

Raiders lead RB Ashton Jeanty had 10 carries for 22 yards against the Bills, while backup Mike Washington Jr. had nine carries for 43 yards. HC Klint Kubiak on the disparity:



"I think we're gonna have to get production from all three of our backs. Mike Washington did some good… — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) October 19, 2026

Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has looked more explosive than Jeanty, logging the 9th-most yards per attempt (4.9) and 14th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.38) among the 60 RBs with 20-plus attempts. Besides Jeanty tallying the 9th-fewest yards per attempt (3.2) and 24th-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.63) in that sample, he saw limited action in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Terry McLaurin suffered what could sadly be a season-ending knee injury Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, which could open the door for rookie Antonio Williams to see more usage. In the Week 6 loss to the 49ers, Williams led the Washington Commanders in snaps (45) and routes run (35).

While the Commanders’ aerial attack hasn’t been consistent this season, Williams should see plenty of targets alongside Stefon Diggs.

DeMario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

After producing as the WR100 in fantasy points per game (4.3) from Week 1 to Week 4, DeMario Douglas is the WR6 in fantasy points per game (21.1) over his last two games. Even with A.J. Brown returning in Week 6, Romeo Doubs was just placed on injured reserve.

Douglas earned a season-high 27.0% target share in Week 6, and he’s proven to be a trusted weapon out of the slot for Drake Maye.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget

Following a four-game absence, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. exploded for 22.3 fantasy points in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. Along with Cooper leading the New York Jets in targets (7), receptions (6), and receiving yards (103) in the loss to the Patriots, it was positive to see him have 20 routes from the slot and 10 from out wide.

Omar Cooper Jr. should be the #1 Waiver Wire add heading into Week 7



He's only run 28 routes (47.5% route share), but here is how he ranks among all WRs (small-sample-size bias, yay!)



- 4.75 YPRR (WR1)

- 0.143 1D/RR (WR7)

- 158.3 Passer Rating (WR1)

- 8.60 YPTOE (WR1)

-… — Kyle (@KyleM_FF) October 19, 2026

Although it remains to be seen what Cooper’s role looks like once Adonai Mitchell returns, the first-year wideout is part of a New York offense that will play from behind often.

Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) pulls in a pass ahead of Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane was activated from injured reserve by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, and he immediately made a difference in his return. Against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Lane scored only 8.0 fantasy points, but he was tied for the second-most targets (5) and receptions (4) on the Ravens.

Along with Rashod Bateman potentially missing time with an injury, Lamar Jackson is set to return soon. The one concern for Lane is the lack of passing volume in Baltimore’s passing game for players not named Zay Flowers, so I’d be wary of spending too much FAAB on Lane in shallow leagues.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Julius Brents (8) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Coming out of the Minnesota Vikings’ bye week, there’s seemingly a good chance T.J. Hockenson clears concussion protocol and returns in Week 7. Before exiting early in Week 5 with a head injury, Hockenson had 24.9 fantasy points in Week 4 with Kyler Murray under center.

Kevin O'Connell provides an update on TE T.J. Hockenson pic.twitter.com/0921JnYllr — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 12, 2026

Murray has shown a tendency of feeding targets to his TEs throughout his career, and despite Justin Jefferson being the team’s clear No. 1 option, Hockenson has flashed a decent rapport with Murray. Of the 27 TEs with 20-plus targets in 2026, Hockenson has the highest catch rate (88.5%) and fifth-most yards per route run (2.02).

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

The Los Angeles Rams endured a handful of injuries in Week 6, including Davante Adams suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for 6-10 weeks. Even though Terrance Ferguson won’t be active in Week 7, he’s eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 8, and he could immediately have a decent-sized role once he’s back.

Ferguson posted 17.4 fantasy points in Week 2 before reaggravating an ankle injury in Week 3, so it was clear he was poised for an expanded role before his injury. Instead of targeting one of the backup WRs on the Rams in Adams’ absence, I’d rather take a chance on Ferguson.