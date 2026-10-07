Could Oregon State Leave Nike for Adidas?

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is probably the most popular former Oregon State Beavers football player of all time. Johnson's playing career ended in 2011, but he remains an influential figure in the football world. Earlier this summer, Johnson headlined the adidas "Speed is Money" campaign.

Johnson could also be the key in delivering Oregon State from Nike to Adidas. The legendary wide receiver has spent the past few days in Oregon, traversing from Portland to Corvallis for events at adidas Headquarters and with the Beavers football team.

Johnson shared updates from his time in Portland and Corvallis. Even better, Oregon State's social media team shared glimpses of Johnson filming content around the athletic department. Johnson even recorded a video with the football team, wearing adidas head to toe (all the student-athletes wore Nike).

This could all be a coincidence, or Oregon State could be teasing a future announcement on an adidas partnership. In May 2015, Oregon State and Nike agreed on an 11-year contract extension. That timing would suggest the Beavers could be in search of a new apparel sponsor soon.

I’m shy but i made 200 + new friends at @adidas /// pic.twitter.com/HTvPoilkcW — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 6, 2026

According to a 2016 Sports Business Journal article, Oregon State receives about $2.9 million from Nike annually ($2.7 million in equipment and apparel and $225,000 in cash). Additionally, the school received a $1.5 million signing bonus. At the time, Oregon State ranked third in the Pac-12 in annual cash and equipment value.

However, 2015 was a lifetime ago in college athletics. The college landscape and sportswear industry are unrecognizable from that time. Oregon State is due for a much more lucrative payday. They could be the latest school to switch brands.

Just this year, we have seen Tennessee and Penn State leave Nike for adidas (with Ole Miss on the way in 2027). Meanwhile, Miami is leaving adidas to reunite with Nike in 2027.

Oregon State first partnered with Nike in 1997. The partnership has been beneficial for both parties, but of course, the Oregon Ducks are Nike's perceived favorites. Co-founder Phil Knight is a proud Oregon alum and the biggest booster in school history. So much so that Oregon is referred to as "Nike U."

It’s slightly cold this morning, going to get some running gear from Adidas & jog at a good pace from Portland to Corvallis to make sure i get today’s cardio in. 🏃🏾‍♀️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 6, 2026

Currently, there are no updates on where Oregon State is in the negotiation process of its next apparel deal. What is certain is that the school and Nike will continue to work closely together throughout their partnership (however long that may be).

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