5 NFL Stars With Autographed Jerseys Under $500

The first full slate of Sunday games for the 2026 NFL season is here. Many fans will understandably want to purchase a jersey to wear during games. However, other fans would rather invest in a collector's item that also classes up their office or man cave. Luckily, Fanatics Collect has a massive selection of autographed NFL jerseys.

Some of the jerseys are from legendary players, and others are current stars. While some of them cost more than five figures, there are some more affordable options. Below are five autographed jerseys from current NFL stars available online for under $500.

Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers' Baltimore Ravens Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics

The Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens Autographed Fanatics Authentic Purple Nike Limited Jersey is available for $299.99 at Fanatics. The Ravens finally updated their uniform rotation this year, and we already miss the old ones. This is a great chance to buy one of the regal purple jerseys, autographed by one of the team's superstars.

Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor's Indianapolis Colts Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics

The Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts Fanatics Authentic Autographed Royal Nike Alternate Limited Jersey is available for $319.99 at Fanatics. The Colts have one of the most iconic uniforms in football, and Taylor continues to build an incredible resume in Indianapolis. Best of all, he's still in his prime at 27 years old.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics

The Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks Autographed Fanatics Authentic College Navy Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey is available for $399.99 at Fanatics. The Seahawks have no shortage of amazing uniforms, but an autographed home jersey from Smith-Njigba is hard to beat.

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones' Indianapolis Colts Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics

The Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts Autographed Fanatics Authentic Royal Nike Game Jersey is available for $399.99 at Fanatics. We love this jersey because it even includes a funny "Indiana Jones" inscription. Jones is the face of the franchise in Indianapolis, so an autographed jersey is a must-have for serious Colts fans.

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua's Los Angeles Rams Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics

The Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams Autographed Fanatics Authentic Nike Royal Vapor Fuse Limited Jersey is available for $449.99 at Fanatics. The first thing Rams fans will notice is that this is one of the team's new jerseys, with the updated number design (no more gradient). Nacua did not waste time signing a new jersey for collectors.

Each of these amazing jerseys is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram, authenticated with FanSecure technology, and verifiable at fanatics.com/fansecure.

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