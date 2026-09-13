5 NFL Stars With Autographed Jerseys Under $500
The first full slate of Sunday games for the 2026 NFL season is here. Many fans will understandably want to purchase a jersey to wear during games. However, other fans would rather invest in a collector's item that also classes up their office or man cave. Luckily, Fanatics Collect has a massive selection of autographed NFL jerseys.
Some of the jerseys are from legendary players, and others are current stars. While some of them cost more than five figures, there are some more affordable options. Below are five autographed jerseys from current NFL stars available online for under $500.
Zay Flowers
The Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens Autographed Fanatics Authentic Purple Nike Limited Jersey is available for $299.99 at Fanatics. The Ravens finally updated their uniform rotation this year, and we already miss the old ones. This is a great chance to buy one of the regal purple jerseys, autographed by one of the team's superstars.
Jonathan Taylor
The Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts Fanatics Authentic Autographed Royal Nike Alternate Limited Jersey is available for $319.99 at Fanatics. The Colts have one of the most iconic uniforms in football, and Taylor continues to build an incredible resume in Indianapolis. Best of all, he's still in his prime at 27 years old.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks Autographed Fanatics Authentic College Navy Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey is available for $399.99 at Fanatics. The Seahawks have no shortage of amazing uniforms, but an autographed home jersey from Smith-Njigba is hard to beat.
Daniel Jones
The Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts Autographed Fanatics Authentic Royal Nike Game Jersey is available for $399.99 at Fanatics. We love this jersey because it even includes a funny "Indiana Jones" inscription. Jones is the face of the franchise in Indianapolis, so an autographed jersey is a must-have for serious Colts fans.
Puka Nacua
The Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams Autographed Fanatics Authentic Nike Royal Vapor Fuse Limited Jersey is available for $449.99 at Fanatics. The first thing Rams fans will notice is that this is one of the team's new jerseys, with the updated number design (no more gradient). Nacua did not waste time signing a new jersey for collectors.
Each of these amazing jerseys is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram, authenticated with FanSecure technology, and verifiable at fanatics.com/fansecure.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr