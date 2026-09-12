Oregon Ducks Nike Football Jerseys Are 25% Off Online

The Oregon Ducks will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys are wearing some of our favorite uniforms of the week, with a white-orange-white combination and retro helmet decals.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are going with a green-white-green alternate set. For the second straight week, our predictions from last spring about what Oregon would wear turned out to be accurate. Just as Oregon usually follows certain patterns with their uniform choices, so do all of the major retailers.

Fanatics regularly marks replica jerseys down for brief periods of time to capitalize on fan energy. Until midnight Saturday night, fans can buy both of Oregon's "Mighty Oregon" Nike football jerseys at a 25% discount online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each jersey.

Men's Nike White Oregon Ducks Alternate Game Jersey

The Men's Nike White Oregon Ducks Alternate Game Jersey. | Fanatics

The Men's Nike White Oregon Ducks Alternate Game Jersey has a retail price of $149.99, but fans can buy it for $112.49 (25% off) with the code "25NOMIN" at shop.goducks.com.

That sale will not last long, so Ducks fans need to act fast if they want the discounted jersey today. But if you miss it this time, it should not take long before the next online sales event.

The jersey features a white base with Apple Green numbers and yellow trim. Meanwhile, the iconic "O" branding appears on the collar, with the fan-favorite "Fighting Duck" logo gracing the sleeves. The Nike Swoosh logo pops off the chest in Metallic Silver.

Men's Nike Green Oregon Ducks Alternate Game Jersey

The Men's Nike Green Oregon Ducks Alternate Game Jersey. | Fanatics

The Men's Nike Green Oregon Ducks Alternate Game Jersey has a retail price of $149.99, but fans can buy it for $112.49 (25% off) with the code "25NOMIN" at shop.goducks.com. Just like the White jersey, the discount will not last long. Grab the jersey now if you can. If not, just sit tight until the next online sales event.

The jersey features an Apple Green base with yellow numbers and white trim. Similar to the road jerseys, the "O" branding appears on the collar, with the "Fighting Duck" logo on the sleeves. The Nike Swoosh logo is on the chest in Metallic Silver.

There is never a bad time to invest in an Oregon football jersey, especially when it is at a discount. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.