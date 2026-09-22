Ranking Every NFL Week 2 Uniform Matchup

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is in the books. There were plenty of lopsided scores, but very few misses with uniforms. For the most part, every team understood the assignment. Fans were treated to mostly traditional looks, with a few teams embracing alternate aesthetics.

Compared to Week 1, this was a much better weekend for uniforms. But as always, the NFL has winners and losers. Below are our rankings for every Week 2 uniform matchup.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

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The Denver Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13 and looked better doing it. No complaints with the Broncos' primary uniforms. Meanwhile, the Jaguars' white pants were uninspired. Mixing in teal pants for a black-white-teal combination would have been much better.

15. Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

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The Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 41-31 and held up their end of the bargain when it came to uniforms. The Lions could have worn their blue pants (but that could have been too much blue), so we continue to campaign for them to wear silver pants more often.

14. Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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The Cleveland Browns edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19. Two strong uniforms that just don't look good together on the same field. The Buccaneers could have worn their pewter pants, and the Browns could have rocked their orange pants. But it's still difficult to avoid the red-orange overload in games like this.

13. New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

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The New Orleans Saints shocked the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 and surprised us with a strong uniform choice. Gold pants would have been too close to the Ravens' gold detailing. Meanwhile, we remain skeptical of the Ravens' new wardrobe. Plus, purple pants would have been more fun.

12. Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

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The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Houston Texans 20-6 while avoiding any uniform mistakes. The Texans' Deep Steel Blue is very dark, so the Bengals' approach was the correct choice. Both teams made the right decision for this game.

11. Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

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The Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Tennessee Titans 24-20. Another tough loss for the new-look Titans, which is dampening the vibes for the new uniforms. Midnight Green pants would have been better for the Eagles, but it was still a strong uniform matchup.

10. Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

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The Carolina Panthers dominated the Atlanta Falcons 34-3. The game was ugly, but both teams wore their best looks for the NFC South battle. Both color palettes are complementary and helped make this game slightly more watchable.

9. Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

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The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20 in their "Arctic White" uniforms. A lot of fans will understandably enjoy the alternate Cowboys uniforms, but they're not our favorite. Especially in a classic divisional rivalry game.

8. Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

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The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 9-3. Two NFC North teams with traditional uniforms can't miss. However, the Vikings' throwback uniforms last week were a reminder that their primary set just isn't as good.

7. Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

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The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts 33-30. It was a great game between two proud franchises that don't need to reinvent the wheel. The primary uniforms work for both teams and looked good on the same field.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

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The New England Patriots took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3. Credit the Patriots' silver pants. We are just glad to see the team not wear matching navy jerseys and pants. Plus, the Steelers' iconic uniforms made us feel nostalgic for all the AFC Championship games of the past.

5. Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

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The Green Bay Packers narrowly beat the New York Jets 20-17. This game could have been a green overload, but the Jets picked the right time to debut their new alternate white helmets. Unfortunately for them, the outcome will overshadow the savvy uniform choice.

4. Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

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The Seattle Seahawks dominated the Arizona Cardinals 31-7 in what was easily the most fun uniform matchup of the week. The Seahawks' primary navy-navy-grey set looked surprisingly good with the Cardinals' alternate desert-themed uniforms. Both teams went big, and it worked.

3. New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

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The Los Angeles Rams beat the shorthanded New York Giants 28-6. The debut of the Rams' "Del Sol" uniforms sparked plenty of online commentary among fans. Yet again, the Rams have polarizing uniforms. Count us in the camp that likes them. Although it was an interesting choice for the team to ditch the blue socks we had previously seen in some pictures.

2. Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

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The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 in an AFC West showdown. The Chargers have plenty of uniform combinations, and they chose the perfect set for the Raiders. The white-blue-gold against silver-white-silver made the game a pleasure to watch.

1. Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins 35-13, but don't let the final score detract from our favorite uniform matchup of the week. No teams in the league look like the 49ers and Dolphins, so it makes it the interconference game feel extra special.

Extra credit goes to the Dolphins for wearing teal pants instead of a white-out. That move put the game at the top of this week's rankings.