Ranking Every NFL Week 7 Uniform Matchup

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books, and overall, it was a strong weekend for uniforms. Several teams took bold risks for pivotal games.

There was a small handful of questionable decisions, but that was far outweighed by some absolutely amazing combinations at the top of our list. Before we look ahead to next week, it's time to rank every uniform matchup from Week 7.

14. Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's silly when divisional foes wear wacky alternate uniforms in historic rivalries (so you can imagine how I feel about the Nike x NFL Rivalries Program). My personal feelings aside, no one can deny that the Detroit Lions would have looked much better in silver-blue-silver against the Green Bay Packers.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints share very similar color schemes, so this was going to be a tough game for uniforms. If there ever was a time for the Steelers to wear black pants, it was this Sunday in Paris against the Saints.

12. New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears continue to look great from a football and fashion perspective. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots keep driving us mad by wearing white instead of silver pants.

11. Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We can only assume the Miami Dolphins were upset that the New York Jets wore their triple-white uniforms, as that's a go-to for the Fins. But whatever it takes to get the Dolphins wearing their aqua jerseys and the Jets rocking throwback helmets.

10. Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals' minimalist uniforms don't do it for us. We miss the logo and state flag on the jersey sleeves, and a pant stripe would be nice too. It's most noticeable when they wear matching jerseys and pants. Luckily, the Denver Broncos saved the day with a navy-white-navy set.

9. New York Giants at Houston Texans

The New York Giants and Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, color rush uniforms are bad. On paper, the Houston Texans' all-red set against the New York Giants didn't make much sense (other than that it was a big home game that the Texans needed to win). In practice, it didn't look bad at all.

8. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals probably could have used a little more variation. But there were no major mistakes, and we appreciate both teams' one-of-a-kind aesthetics.

7. Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can't complain about the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts both wearing their primary uniforms against each other. Two legendary looks sharing the field on Sunday are what make the game feel special.

6. Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys' "Arctic Cowboys" uniforms are probably the worst set in their wardrobe. However, we have come to appreciate all-white uniforms at night. They just look better under stadium lights than glaring sun rays. No notes for the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks continue to impress fans with their throwback uniforms. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs' triple stripe on their jersey sleeves and pants provides enough flair to avoid a practice-uniform aesthetic.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know what we said earlier about divisional foes wearing alternates against each other, but we're talking about the NFC South. Plus, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided plenty of color. The Panthers' black-blue-black alternate set contrasted perfectly with the Buccaneers' pewter-white-pewter combo.

3. Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders always elevate the game with their traditional black-silver-black set. All the Los Angeles Rams had to do was avoid making a goofy decision to wear white or yellow pants, which they did, and it resulted in a very strong uniform matchup.

2. Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans was an absolute delight. Enough good things can't be said about the Titans' new uniforms. Meanwhile, the Browns pleasantly surprised us with a triple-mismatch (orange-white-brown). From a uniform perspective, it looked like an NFL Films game.

1. San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons just underwent another rebrand, which was a major upgrade. But after seeing their throwback uniforms against the San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons need to make the retro look permanent. It's rare that another team can match the 49ers' fashion prowess.