Some 2026 NFL Rivalries Jerseys Are Selling Out Fast

Last week, the 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries uniforms were officially unveiled. While a few may be forgettable, none of them were outright bad. Overall, it was a solid installment for the second year of the program.

Best of all, all eight of the NFC North and AFC South teams' jerseys are out now. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything online shoppers must know.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 65 options of current players and franchise legends (like Brian Urlacher and Mike Ditka). Inspired by 1948, the Bears embraced their past with different eras included in the design.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 71 options of current players and franchise legends (like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson). The Lions will "Defend the Den" with a safe design and concept.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Green Bay Packers 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 66 options of current players. Inspired by money, the popular alternate jersey is sure to generate plenty of revenue.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Houston Texans 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from nine options of current players, but some have already sold out. The H-Town jersey brings back the Oilers color palette and incorporates tiled typography with chrome and candy paint.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Indianapolis Colts 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 58 options of current players. The Anvil Steel jersey takes cues from the city's growth.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 10 options of current players and franchise legends (like Fred Taylor). The Jaguars are the only team whose alternate uniform is actually better than their primary set.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' Rivalries' jersey. | Nike

The Minnesota Vikings 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Shoppers can choose from eight options of current players and franchise legends (like Randy Moss). Fans will "Feel the North" as the jersey draws inspiration from the finest armor of ancient Viking warriors.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Tennessee Titans 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from five options of current players and franchise legends (like Eddie George and Steve McNair). The neon lights of Music City and familiar color palette inspired the alternate aesthetic.

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