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Some 2026 NFL Rivalries Jerseys Are Selling Out Fast

All eight 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries jerseys have hit shelves, and some are already selling out.
Pat Benson|
The 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries jerseys hit shelves today.
The 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries jerseys hit shelves today. | Nike

Last week, the 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries uniforms were officially unveiled. While a few may be forgettable, none of them were outright bad. Overall, it was a solid installment for the second year of the program.

Best of all, all eight of the NFC North and AFC South teams' jerseys are out now. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything online shoppers must know.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai wear the Chicago Bears' Rivalries jersey.
The Chicago Bears' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 65 options of current players and franchise legends (like Brian Urlacher and Mike Ditka). Inspired by 1948, the Bears embraced their past with different eras included in the design.

Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams wears the Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey.
The Detroit Lions' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 71 options of current players and franchise legends (like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson). The Lions will "Defend the Den" with a safe design and concept.

Green Bay Packers

Details on the Green Bay Packers' 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries jersey.
The Green Bay Packers' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Green Bay Packers 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 66 options of current players. Inspired by money, the popular alternate jersey is sure to generate plenty of revenue.

Houston Texans

Nico Collins wears the Houston Texans' Rivalries jersey.
The Houston Texans' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Houston Texans 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from nine options of current players, but some have already sold out. The H-Town jersey brings back the Oilers color palette and incorporates tiled typography with chrome and candy paint.

Indianapolis Colts

Mike Epps wears the Indianapolis Colts' Rivalries jersey.
The Indianapolis Colts' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Indianapolis Colts 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 58 options of current players. The Anvil Steel jersey takes cues from the city's growth.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Details on the Jacksonville Jaguars' Rivalries jersey.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from 10 options of current players and franchise legends (like Fred Taylor). The Jaguars are the only team whose alternate uniform is actually better than their primary set.

Minnesota Vikings

Details on the Minnesota Vikings' Rivalries' jersey.
The Minnesota Vikings' Rivalries' jersey. | Nike

The Minnesota Vikings 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Shoppers can choose from eight options of current players and franchise legends (like Randy Moss). Fans will "Feel the North" as the jersey draws inspiration from the finest armor of ancient Viking warriors.

Tennessee Titans

A man wears the Tennessee Titans' Rivalries jersey.
The Tennessee Titans' Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Tennessee Titans 2026 NFL Rivalries jersey is available in full-family sizing ($75-$225) at Fanatics. There are two jersey styles available: Nike Game and Nike Limited. Fans can choose from five options of current players and franchise legends (like Eddie George and Steve McNair). The neon lights of Music City and familiar color palette inspired the alternate aesthetic.

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Published | Modified
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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