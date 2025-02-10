MLB Pipeline Highlights Toronto Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann Amid Tommy John Recovery
While Tommy John surgery knocked Ricky Tiedemann off of his big league track, the Toronto Blue Jays top prospect still carries high expectations.
MLB.com's Ben Weinrib compiled a list of 15 prospects primed to bounce back from injuries in 2025. On the list, published Sunday, Tiedemann was one of the players Weinrib highlighted, even though he isn't expected to be ready to pitch again until late in the season.
Tiedemann was ranked as the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball entering the 2024 campaign. He then made just eight starts on the season – four of which were on rehab assignments – going 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.673 WHIP and 14 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 22-year-old went under the knife in July, cutting his season short.
Baseball America still has Tiedemann pegged as a top 100 prospect in its 2025 preseason rankings, but he fell off the lists that MLB Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus and The Athletic released.
Tiedemann was the Blue Jays' third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He went 5-4 with a 2.17 ERA, 0.864 WHIP and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings, going from Single-A to High-A to Double-A in 2022, then posted an 0-5 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.227 WHIP and 16.8 strikeouts per nine innings across Rookie Ball, Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2023. At the 2023 Arizona Fall League, Tiedemann was 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.111 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
If Tiedemann can return to that level of production once he is medically cleared, he could make his MLB debut this season. And even if he doesn't reach the Show in 2025, he could challenge for a big league rotation spot once the contracts of Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt expire in 2026.
