Toronto Blue Jays Have Just One Top 100 Prospect, According to Baseball America
According to Baseball America, the Toronto Blue Jays have only one Top 100 prospect heading into 2025.
The publication, one of the most respected in the sport, released its 2025 top prospects list on Wednesday morning. While Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers is listed at No. 1, Ricky Tiedemann of the Jays is listed at No. 100.
Here's what the group had to say about Tiedemann, who has seen his stock fall over the last few years due to mounting injury concerns:
After ascending to the one of the top pitching prospects in the game in 2022, Tiedemann has struggled with health over the last two seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July and is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025 season.
These rankings show how urgent the Jays situation is. At the major-league level, Toronto has to win now. Armed with an aging and expensive roster, the Jays window seems to be closing. Furthermore, Toronto doesn't have the internal options necessary to help open a new window.
So, how does the organization handle things? Well, they've tried to keep their window open by spending money this offseason, acquiring Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander and Andres Gimenez.
If that doesn't work, the Jays could perhaps sell off assets at the trade deadline like Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman in order to get new prospect help. Of course, they could also trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are free agents at the end of the season. The team has reportedly been negotiating a long-term contract with Guerrero Jr. as well.
The Jays went 74-88 last season, finishing last in the American League East.
