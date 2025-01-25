Toronto Blue Jays Farm System Grades Better in Latest MLB Pipeline Rankings
Earlier this week, we learned that the Toronto Blue Jays had only one prospect in the Top 100, according to Baseball America.
That was certainly a disappointing development for the organization, which is at a major crossroads right now.
However, the latest rankings from MLB Pipeline were revealed on Friday night, and the Blue Jays got a slightly rosier outlook, as they have two players in the Top 100.
Young infielder Arjun Nimmala checks in at No. 87 while right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage is right behind him at No. 88.
In Baseball America's list, left-hander Ricky Tiedemann was listed as the 100th best prospect in the game. Out for most or all of the year with injury, he's not on the MLB Pipeline list.
Nimmala was the team's first-round draft pick in 2023 and is still just 19 years old. He hit .232 last season between rookie ball and Single-A Dunedin. He had 17 total home runs and nine stolen bases.
Yesavage was the team's first-round pick in 2024 out of East Carolina. He did not pitch professionally after the draft, so this year will be his first taste of affiliated ball.
Given that he's advanced because of his college experience, he could be a quick riser. MLB.com anticipates him to make his major league debut in 2026.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
As a junior last spring, he finished among the Division I top five in ERA (2.03, fourth), strikeouts (145, fifth), average-against (.154, second) and wins (11, t-fourth). But he suffered a collapsed lung during what was believed to be dry needling treatment before the AAC Conference Tournament. He returned in time to throw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball against Wake Forest and fellow top 2024 Draft talent Chase Burns in the NCAA Greenville Regional.
The development of prospects is key for the Blue Jays if they want to stay competitive in the American League East moving forward. Armed with an aging and expensive roster, the team is bound to turn over the roster in the near future. When they do, they'll need a conduit of talent from the minor leagues.
