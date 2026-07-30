3 Big-Name Pitchers Who Could Be Moved at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

This year's trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the pitching market is becoming slightly clearer.

Ahead of Aug. 3, multiple teams are expected to aggressively pursue adding pitchers who can make a difference in the postseason. But exactly which hurlers are made available at the deadline could depend on how the next few days play out for certain organizations.

The names of several All-Star-caliber pitchers have been thrown around in recent trade speculation. Here are the latest rumors and reports on just a few of the highly touted arms that could be dealt at the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been the talk of the town in trade rumors this year. For most of the season, it wasn't entirely clear whether or not Detroit would actually trade the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. But now, the general expectation is that the southpaw will be on the move before Aug. 3.

ESPN's Jeff Passan recently mentioned the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers as teams interested in acquiring Skubal. But any organization that tries to land the two-time All-Star will likely have to put together an enticing deal that includes multiple top prospects. And while it's unclear exactly where the left-hander will end up, it now seems more likely than not that the Tigers will trade Skubal over the next few days.

Hunter Greene

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene is one of the more fascinating options that could be made available ahead of this year's deadline. Cincinnati is "drawing significant interest" in the 26-year-old, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. While Rosenthal points out that the Reds "aren’t particularly motivated to trade him," he added that "a move involving Greene might be their best chance to make an impact at the deadline."

The hard-throwing righty has dealt with injuries in recent years, but he's also a controllable arm who might not be a free agent until 2030. While it remains to be seen if the young hurler will actually be traded, the Reds could land a massive haul for Greene.

Kevin Gausman

Jul 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman is another interesting name to monitor ahead of Aug. 3. The Blue Jays are currently in last place in the American League East at 50-59. With the 35-year-old set to become a free agent after this season, Toronto could look to get something in return for the veteran.

If any contenders want to go all in on winning this year and acquire a rental starter, Gausman could be a solid option at the trade deadline.