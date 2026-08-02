How Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Impacts Trade Deadline, NL Playoff Race

The back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner has reportedly been traded.

The Detroit Tigers are sending left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Tigers are reportedly acquiring three prospects from the Dodgers: outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-hander Brady Smith. Hope (No. 25) and Ryan (No. 68) are both ranked among MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects for 2026.

It's no exaggeration to say that this trade makes the Dodgers significantly more dangerous in their bid for a third straight World Series title. And for all the other contenders interested in acquiring starting pitching at the deadline, the name that was most likely at the top of their wish lists is no longer available. Here's what the Skubal deal means for the pitching market and the league overall at the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

What moves can other teams make at the trade deadline to try to compete with the Dodgers?

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17), first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and shortstop Mookie Betts (50) with their World Series rings during a ceremony prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the acquisition of Skubal obviously improves the Dodgers' roster. But even beyond what the southpaw can do on the mound, this deal also gives some of Los Angeles' injured arms more time to get healthy before the playoffs. The Dodgers are currently without Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, and Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched since July 3. With Los Angeles holding a 10-game lead at the top of the National League West, adding Skubal means the organization doesn't necessarily need to rush any of those hurlers back into its rotation.

For the rest of the league, though, any teams that seriously consider themselves contenders this season will have to figure out what moves they can make to try to compete with the Dodgers in the playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers, in particular, were among the franchises rumored to be interested in acquiring Skubal. But now, Milwaukee's front office will have to go back to the drawing board and evaluate how they can upgrade one of the other top teams in the National League.

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are two more National League contenders that will likely try to add pitching at the deadline. If they're going after starters, two-time All-Stars Freddy Peralta and Robbie Ray could be intriguing rental arms. Other pitcher-needy teams could also strengthen their pitching staffs by making a move for a high-leverage reliever.

In short, the Dodgers are in a strong position to make another successful playoff run in 2026 after trading for Skubal. And now, other franchises have less than 48 hours to decide what they'll do in response to this blockbuster ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.