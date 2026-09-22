Bo Davidson Accomplishes Feat Not Done By a Giants Rookie in 95 Years

San Francisco Giants outfield prospect Bo Davidson made his MLB debut on Monday night. And in his first game in the majors, the 24-year-old did something no other Giants player has done since 1931.

Davidson, San Francisco's No. 8 prospect on MLB Pipeline, went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in the Giants' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday. The lefty-swinging slugger hit a 103.8 mph single to right field in his first MLB at-bat. He then stole second base one batter later and scored on a Brett Harris single in the first inning.

With this performance, Davidson is now the first Giants player in 95 years to produce a hit, a stolen base, and a run scored in his first game in the big leagues, according to MLB.com's Maria Guardado. And with San Francisco out of the playoff picture, the young outfielder should have a brief chance to showcase his talents during the last week of the 2026 regular season.

Outlook on Bo Davidson heading into 2027

Feb 19, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Bo Davidson (91) poses during Photo Day at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants signed Davidson as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Since then, the 6-foot-1 outfielder has steadily progressed through San Francisco's farm system, making his Double-A debut in 2025 and getting his first taste of Triple-A action this year. And 2026 may have been his breakout campaign at the plate, at least in terms of slugging.

In 125 minor league games this season, Davidson had a .290 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, and an .888 OPS with 29 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. The young prospect launched 18 homers in 2025 and 11 in 2024. That means he's gone deep as many times this year as he did in the previous two seasons combined. The 24-year-old also had 26 doubles in the minors this year, compared to 16 in 2025 and 14 in 2024.

Defensively, Davidson has mostly played center field in the minors, but he has experience at all three outfield spots. The Giants used him in right field during his MLB debut, so it'll be interesting to see where he's deployed in San Francisco's last few games.

Although the 2026 season didn't go as well as many Giants fans likely hoped, Davidson could be a part of the team's bounce-back effort in 2027.