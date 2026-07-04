Braves Once Again Turn to Pitching Prospect JR Ritchie Ahead of All-Star Break

One of the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospects, right-hander JR Ritchie, is set to begin his third stint in the big leagues.

Ritchie, the Braves' No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was recalled by Atlanta on Saturday. The 23-year-old will make his return to the majors after infielder Ha-Seong Kim was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right middle finger inflammation and reliever Anthony Molina was optioned to Triple-A.

The young righty has bounced between the minors and majors multiple times this year. Ritchie was first called up to make his MLB debut on April 23 but was sent back down on May 19. He was then promoted for the second time on June 10 and stuck around in the big leagues for two weeks before returning to Triple-A on June 24. Now, the 2022 first-round draft pick will get another chance to earn a longer stay with the Braves.

How will JR Ritchie be used in his third stint with the Braves?

Apr 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie (56) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Ritchie has posted a 3.22 ERA in nine Triple-A starts and a 4.87 ERA in eight major league games. Seven of the 23-year-old's first eight big league outings were starts, but he also threw five innings of relief without allowing an earned run in his lone appearance out of the Braves' bullpen. With that in mind, Atlanta may have some flexibility regarding how it deploys the young hurler this time around.

The initial expectation is that Ritchie will "add bullpen depth over the next few days" for Atlanta, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. Counting their game on Saturday night, the Braves play nine more times before the All-Star break. That should, in theory, mean there could be multiple opportunities for the young righty to pitch in whatever role the team deems necessary.

Atlanta has seen one of its other top pitching prospects succeed in the bullpen this year. Right-hander Didier Fuentes has produced a 2.41 ERA in 27 games for the Braves so far this season. If Ritchie turns in another strong relief outing the next time he steps on a big league mound, it'll be interesting to see whether the team continues to use him in that capacity.