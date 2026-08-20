Braves Pitching Prospect Luke Sinnard Faces New Challenge in Minors

The Atlanta Braves are continuing their recent string of promotions by moving another top prospect up to the next step of his minor league journey.

Right-handed pitcher Luke Sinnard is being bumped up from the High-A Rome Emperors to the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, the organization announced on Thursday. Whenever the 23-year-old toes the rubber for the first time with the Clingstones, he'll be making his Double-A debut. The 6-foot-7 righty's first outing with Columbus will most likely come next week against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Sinnard, Atlanta's No. 13 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was a third-round pick by the Braves in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Indiana University Bloomington. While he's dealt with multiple injuries over the last few years, the young hurler has posted solid numbers when healthy. And now, the Braves are ready to see what the pitching prospect can do at Double-A.

Luke Sinnard adds to growing list of exciting talents in Braves' farm system

Mar 15, 2015; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; The Atlanta Braves logo painted on the field during a spring training baseball game at Champion Stadium. The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 10-5. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Sinnard has a 2.54 ERA in 11 minor league starts, with 48 strikeouts in 39 innings. Eight of those starts came at High-A, where the 23-year-old posted a 2.73 ERA in 29 2/3 innings for the Rome Emperors this year. The Braves prospect has spent time on the injured list in 2026, though, which has seemingly impacted his workload. The young hurler hasn't completed more than four innings in any start since early June.

Sinnard didn't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and dealt with a right elbow stress reaction in 2025. But when he wasn't sidelined last year, the tall righty posted a 2.86 ERA in 16 starts and struck out 86 batters in 72 1/3 innings. With numbers like that, the name of the game for Atlanta will be keeping the talented pitcher healthy while continuing his development in the minors.

The Braves have promoted several prospects to Double-A this month, including outfielder Eric Hartman, left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, and shortstop Alex Lodise. And now, Sinnard should be the next Atlanta farmhand to make his debut with the Columbus Clingstones in 2026.