White Sox Confirm Where No. 1 Pick Roch Cholowsky Will Begin Minor League Career

The top pick in the 2026 MLB Draft is officially set to begin his professional career next week.

Shortstop Roch Cholowsky will make his minor league debut with the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the team announced on Saturday. According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, the 21-year-old's first game will be on Tuesday when Winston-Salem faces the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The White Sox selected Cholowsky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft last month and promptly gave the former UCLA standout a record-setting $10.35 million signing bonus. And now, less than a month after being drafted, the talented prospect is set to start his minor league journey.

White Sox fans will get an immediate look at Roch Cholowsky in the minors

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play after getting Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kuhio Aloy (25) out during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, it is notable that Cholowsky is skipping Single-A and beginning his pro career with High-A Winston-Salem. The Cleveland Guardians took the same approach with the 2024 No. 1 pick, second baseman Travis Bazzana, while last year's first-overall selection, Washington Nationals shortstop prospect Eli Willits, started at Single-A. Willits was drafted out of high school, though, while Cholowsky and Bazzana both played in college.

Before joining the White Sox, Cholowsky had a standout collegiate career at UCLA. In 60 games for the Bruins this season, the 21-year-old had a .320 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage, and a 1.088 OPS with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. Last year, he hit .353 with 23 homers and 74 RBIs in 66 games for UCLA. Those numbers led to the young shortstop being named the Big Ten Conference Baseball Player of the Year the last two seasons and a finalist for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award.

The No. 3 overall pick from this year's draft, Minnesota Twins catching prospect Vahn Lackey, recently started his pro career at Single-A. Other top prospects who were recently drafted could begin playing in minor league games soon, too. But for White Sox fans, all eyes will be on Cholowsky as he prepares to showcase his talents in the minors for the first time next week.