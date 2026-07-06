Owen Murphy, JR Ritchie Headline Braves' Latest Pitching Staff Moves

The Atlanta Braves are continuing their recent flurry of roster moves involving pitchers by calling up two of the organization's top young hurlers.

Right-handed pitchers Owen Murphy and JR Ritchie have been added to the Braves' active roster, Atlanta announced on Monday. To make room for the two first-round picks, veteran Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment while left-hander Martín Pérez went on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion. Ritchie is Atlanta's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, while Murphy sits at No. 6.

For Ritchie, this move is business as usual for him lately. In fact, the 23-year-old was called up to pitch for Atlanta on Saturday and was sent back down to Triple-A on Sunday. This will mark the young righty's fourth stint in the majors this year. Murphy, on the other hand, is set to make his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game for the Braves.

What roles will JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy play for the Braves before the All-Star break?

Jul 17, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Atlanta Braves player Fred McGriff presents JR Ritchie right with his jersey after he was selected by the Atlanta Braves as the 35th pick of the MLB draft at XBox Plaza at LA Live. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Beyond being called up together on Monday, Ritchie and Murphy have something else in common. The two prospects were both first-round draft choices by the Braves in 2022, with Murphy selected as the 20th-overall pick and Ritchie being chosen at No. 35. Now, at least for the time being, both young arms will get the chance to play alongside one another at the big league level.

Despite being the later first-round pick between the two, Ritchie made his MLB debut first in April. Overall, the 23-year-old has a 4.53 ERA in his first nine major league games. But the young righty has yet to give up an earned run over eight innings thrown in two relief appearances for the Braves.

Meanwhile, Murphy has a 4.44 ERA in 16 minor league starts this season. The 22-year-old made his Triple-A debut this year and has posted a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts for the Gwinnett Stripers, racking up 65 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

Most notably, though, Murphy has never pitched out of the bullpen in his professional career. He's appeared in 56 minor league games since being drafted, and all 56 appearances have been starts. But, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Murphy and Ritchie "will be in the bullpen this week" and "neither is slated to start before the All-Star break."

While Ritchie has seen success in his first few relief appearances for the Braves, it'll be interesting to see how Murphy pitches out of the bullpen when he makes his highly anticipated MLB debut.