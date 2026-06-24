MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Dethroned, Yankees Only AL Team in Top 5

It's been an intriguing season across Major League Baseball, to say the least.

The 2026 season is just about three months in and we're starting to see clear contenders — and clear pretenders — emerge. The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just about one month away and will come and pass on Aug. 3. We should see some fireworks beforehand with guys like Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, and Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox among stars to watch before the trade deadline.

With that being said, let's take a look at the top-five teams in baseball right now just about three months in.

No. 5: Philadelphia Phillies (43-36)

Jun 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The glove and hat of Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

There was a time when the 2026 season was a disaster for the Phillies, but they have completely turned their season around. Philadelphia fired former manager Rob Thomson earlier in the season and has responded since. Right now, the Phillies are seven games above .500 at 43-36. The Phillies are just 5 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves right now in the National League East and could make a run at the top spot with the Braves dealing with injuries left and right.

No. 4: New York Yankees

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New York Yankees hat and glove prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The lone American League team in the top five. The American League has had a bad season overall. New York is the only team in the American League that looks like a legit contender. The Yankees are 47-31 and have a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. This club is going to get better when Aaron Judge and Max Fried are back.

No. 3: Atlanta Braves

Jul 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Atlanta Braves 4th of July hat in the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Braves were the best team in baseball for much of the first half of the season, but injuries have slowed them down. Atlanta is 3-7 over its last 10 games. Right now, the club is missing Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Joey Wentz. The Braves have the talent to contend, but need to get some of these pieces back.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Dodgers could very well win their third straight World Series title this season. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball at 51-29, but arguably isn't the best team in baseball. The Dodgers are missing Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Edwin Díaz, and Teoscar Hernández, among others. When these guys return, the Dodgers will move back to No. 1.

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Brewers have the second-best record in baseball at 48-29, but this is arguably the best overall team in baseball right now. Milwaukee has had the best offense in baseball throughout the month of June and just got two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff back on Monday. This club is loaded all over and arguably is the Dodgers' biggest threat.