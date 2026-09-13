Mariners' Michael Arroyo Checks Off Several MLB Firsts in Big Day at Plate

Seattle Mariners prospect Michael Arroyo is only three games into his first stint in the big leagues. But in his third MLB game, the 21-year-old easily had his best offensive performance yet in the majors.

Arroyo, Seattle's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, and three RBIs in the Mariners' dominant 19-1 victory over the Athletics on Saturday. Most notably, though, the righty-swinging prospect recorded his first hit and home run in the big leagues. His first hit was a 104 mph double that landed just in front of the left-field wall in the fourth inning.

Two at-bats later, Arroyo launched his first MLB homer in the seventh inning. The 21-year-old turned on a 1-1 pitch and crushed it 418 feet to left-center field for a solo shot with an exit velocity of 103.6 mph. But his hardest-hit ball of the night was his RBI single in the eighth inning, which was drilled up the middle at 106 mph.

Michael Arroyo has officially introduced himself to Mariners fans

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Michael Arroyo (96) in the dugout before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arroyo's performance on Saturday was obviously filled with many memorable moments early in his MLB career. But this offensive production shouldn't surprise Mariners fans who have closely followed the top prospect's season in the minors this year. In 114 games this season before being promoted to the majors, the 21-year-old had a .283 batting average, a .359 on-base percentage, and an .830 OPS with 18 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

Arroyo began the year at Double-A, hitting .287 in 65 games with the Arkansas Travelers. He then made his Triple-A debut in July alongside another Seattle prospect who was recently promoted to the majors, outfielder Lazaro Montes. And in his first 49 games with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Colombian slugger hit .277 with eight homers and 41 RBIs.

Following his explosive day at the plate on Saturday, Arroyo is right back in Seattle's lineup on Sunday, batting seventh and playing second base. With a few more standout performances down the stretch, the top prospect could put himself in the running to begin next year on the Mariners' Opening Day roster.