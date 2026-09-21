Mariners' Top Prospect Kade Anderson Twirls a Gem in Latest MLB Start

The top pitching prospect in baseball, Seattle Mariners left-hander Kade Anderson, just turned in his best outing yet in the big leagues.

Anderson, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, tossed seven shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The 22-year-old allowed no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven in Seattle's 2-1 win over Colorado. This marks the southpaw's longest outing in the majors so far and his first scoreless start for the Mariners. The seven strikeouts are also an early career high for the lefty in the big leagues.

With this dominant outing, Anderson became only the second pitcher in Coors Field history to throw seven scoreless innings at the Rockies' home field within his first six MLB games, according to the Mariners PR account on X/Twitter. But any fans who have kept an eye on the top prospect in the minors this year have seen several similarly dominant performances from the 2025 first-round pick.

Kade Anderson's first professional season is coming to an end

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) talks with pitcher Kade Anderson (13) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six starts into his MLB career, Anderson now has a 4.18 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings. On Sept. 9, the 22-year-old tossed six innings of one-run ball against the Texas Rangers. So, he's allowed just one run over 13 combined innings in two of his last three starts. In his four other starts in the majors, the left-hander has given up 14 earned runs, which is more than he surrendered all season in the minors.

After being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Anderson skipped right to Double-A to begin his professional career this year. And in 18 Double-A starts, the young southpaw posted a ridiculous 1.06 ERA and racked up 135 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings. He allowed just 11 earned runs and only walked 13 batters in the minors this year.

With one week left in the 2026 MLB regular season, Anderson will most likely make only one more start this year. He's currently lined up to face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. So, the Mariners hurler will look to end his first season in the pros with another strong performance.