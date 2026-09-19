Rangers' Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott Moves One Step Closer to Majors

The Texas Rangers are set to test their No. 1 prospect at the highest level of the minor leagues before the end of the 2026 season.

Infielder Sebastian Walcott, MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect for 2026, has been called up from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock, the Round Rock Express announced. The 20-year-old is expected to serve as the designated hitter in his Triple-A debut on Saturday against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate.

Earlier this year, it seemed like Walcott might miss most of the 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery. Instead, he's about to play in his 40th game of the year and make his Triple-A debut at just 20. And many Rangers fans will be curious to see whether the top prospect's success at the plate in Double-A carries over to his first stint with the Round Rock Express.

Sebastian Walcott is set to get his first taste of Triple-A action

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Texas Rangers fielder Leody Taveras (3) during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Walcott's playing time has been limited this season, the young infielder has produced strong offensive numbers. So far in 2026, the 20-year-old has a .329 batting average, a .404 on-base percentage, and a 1.012 OPS with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 39 games in the minors. In September, he hit .372 (16-for-43) with four homers in 10 Double-A games. The top prospect also went 4-for-11 with a home run in three Double-A playoff games this month.

After having internal brace surgery on his right elbow in February, Walcott has almost exclusively served as a DH this year. He did recently make his first appearance of the season at shortstop, but it's unclear how much he'll be used in the field with Triple-A Round Rock.

The Round Rock Express only have two regular-season games remaining in 2026, so Walcott's first stint in Triple-A will be short. But this end-of-season promotion could set the stage for the highly touted prospect to kick off next year's campaign at Triple-A. And depending on how the 6-foot-4 infielder performs early in 2027, he could be called up for his MLB debut with the Rangers at some point next season.